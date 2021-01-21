Texas A&M baseball team skips Houston’s College Classic over scheduling concerns

The Texas A&M baseball team decided not to participate in the 2021 Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic at Houston’s Minute Maid Park due to scheduling concerns, head coach Rob Childress said Thursday.

With the COVID-19 pandemic causing more protocols for travel, the Aggies wanted to spend more weekends at home (eight) than on the road (six) this season. A&M initially announced on March 1, 2020, that it would compete in the Shriners College Classic but instead will host New Mexico State for a three-game nonconference series on March 5-7.

The Aggies, who have participated in the Shriners College Classic 10 times, were initially slated to be in a field that included Texas Tech, TCU, Rice, Texas State and Sam Houston State. The Aggies’ last appearance came in 2019 and every odd-ending year prior since 2001. A&M is 18-12 overall in the early season showcase, including 3-0 marks in 2015 and 2019.

Another COVID-19 cancelation opened up a spot for the Aggies to play in the Round Rock Classic against Auburn, Baylor and Oklahoma on Feb. 26-28 at Dell Diamond.