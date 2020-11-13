Texas A&M baseball team signs class of 14 recruits

The Texas A&M baseball team signed a class of 14 players on Friday. The group includes right-handed pitcher Brayden Edwards (Hardin-Jefferson), RHP Jack Hamilton (A&M Consolidated), RHP/infielder Rawley Hector (Anna), RHP Logan Henderson (McLennan CC), infielder Ty Hodge (Consol), RHP Will Maynard (Klein Cain), infielder Izaac Pacheco (Friendswood), LHP Ryan Prager (Dallas Hillcrest), RHP Will Rizzo (The Woodlands St. Thomas), RHP Brad Rudis (Madisonville), catcher Chanden Scamardo (College Station), RHP Ty Sexton (Montgomery Lake Creek), infielder Austin Stracener (New Braunfels Canyon) and infielder Chase Valentine (Sandra Day O’Connor, Phoenix, Arizona).
