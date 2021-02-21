Texas A&M baseball team shuts out Xavier 15-0 in series finale

He began Sunday’s game with a fastball that topped out in the low 90s, but relied heavily on throwing his low-80s change and curveball for strikes. The fastball was utilized as a set up or strikeout pitch.

The second inning presented the starter with the most trouble, when a single, a walk and a fielder’s choice put runners on the corners for the Musketeers (2-1). But a strikeout and a grounder back to the pitcher ended the threat.

With Childress’ pitch count continuing to rise, head coach Rob Childress went for the ball with two outs in the fifth and Xavier runners on first and second. Though his velocity had dropped a handful of degrees, Jonathan Childress said he still felt strong. His effort received a standing ovation from the crowd.

Reliever Alex Magers (1-0) ultimately earned the win, pitching 1 1/3 innings of hitless baseball. It was the first win of the sophomore’s career.

“You always want to get the win, but the big thing is that the team gets the win,” Jonathan Childress said. “If going to Alex Magers was the best option, then I think that’s what we should go with and trust the coach’s decision.”

Xavier starter Griffin Lancue was saddled with the loss.