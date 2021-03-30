Texas A&M baseball team shuts out eighth-ranked Texas 2-0 at fuller Blue Bell Park

Texas A&M reliever Chandler Jozwiak walked off the mound toward the Texas dugout after the top of the eighth inning Tuesday night and delivered an impassioned monologue to the eighth-ranked Longhorns with the Aggies leading by two runs at Blue Bell Park.
“The reason I said it was because I thought I was done,” Jozwiak said. “I’m not going back out, so I can talk a little mess now. No cuss words involved, just kind of told them that it’s pretty much over. I knew the next guy up was going to win the game for us.”
He was the next guy.
The emotional left-hander went back out for the ninth and shut the door on Texas for a 2-0 victory, complete with an emphatic “horns down” hand sign aimed at the Longhorn dugout for good measure.
“I think he said they weren’t invited to his birthday party,” A&M catcher Mikey Hoehner said of Jozwiak’s eighth-inning message.
Historically, A&M head coach Rob Childress has helmed slightly more stoic teams, but energy and enthusiasm has been a point of emphasis for the Aggies over the last two weeks. The Aggies held a players-only meeting after their 2-1 loss to Rice on March 23 with veteran players bluntly trying to reinforce the identity of the program.
“For a minute there earlier in the season, we stopped having fun,” Jozwiak said. “We stopped celebrating those small things. It can come from a lot of things, from losing or from anything.”
Not only did the program find the fun in the game again (a full-team Wiffle ball game last week helped), Tuesday starting pitcher Nathan Dettmer said it put a chip squarely on the Aggies’ shoulders heading into the rivalry game against the Longhorns (17-8, 4-2 Big 12).
The fun felt alive again at Blue Bell Park, too.
Dettmer took the mound for the Aggies (18-9, 2-4 SEC) surrounded on all sides by a reported crowd of 3,087. Those numbers didn’t include the mass of fans lining Aggie Alley between the left-field fence and the Student Recreation Center. Section 12 in right field was filled shoulder-to-shoulder with 992 students, according to A&M. Prior to first pitch, the cheapest ticket for the game on Stub Hub was $147.
Dettmer said he stepped off the mound in the second inning and took in an atmosphere that felt more like pre-pandemic sports than anything players and coaches have experienced in the last year.
“We were surrounded by fans all the way around,” Childress said. “We got Aggie Alley back and out in right field, the 203ers were in full force. It was goose bumps for me, just the feel of what Olsen Field is when it’s as close to normal as it can be.”
Dettmer said the enormity of the atmosphere got to him in the first inning as he issued two walks. But he got out of the jam by inducing designated hitter Mike Antico to ground out.
Dettmer said he grew up a Longhorn fan thanks to a family friend who graduated from Texas. After a trip to Kyle Field later in life, he was converted.
“It felt amazing [pitching against Texas],” Dettmer said. “I’m really at a loss for words. It’s so surreal getting the call from coach that I was going to start against UT. It was crazy. The game was so energetic. The fans were crazy.”
The true freshman from San Antonio had his best start, throwing a career-high seven innings and 104 pitches. He allowed three hits, walking two and striking out six. Dettmer (3-1) faced just two batters over the minimum after the first inning.
“Unbelievable performance,” Childress said. “We’re watching him grow up right before our eyes. The moment was not too big for him.”
Two mistakes were all the Aggie offense needed to take the midweek game.
A&M’s Logan Britt turned a hung slider by Texas starter Pete Hansen into a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning, ripping the pitch into Aggie Alley for his fourth home run of the season.
Then in the seventh, Hoehner lined a fastball down in the zone from reliever Witt Tanner off the scoreboard in left for his third homer of the year.
Both hitters departed from their norm, flipping their bats in the air as they watched the balls sail out of the park.
“I’m usually not the bat-flipping type, but I kind of blacked out for a second, so that was just a little something I gave,” Hoehner said.
Aggie catchers have led the charge in wins against the Longhorns since the midweek matchup was renewed in 2016. Michael Barash went 2 for 3 with two runs and the walk-off home run in 2016. In 2018, Cole Bedford went 2 for 4 with two RBIs in the 6-5 win at Blue Bell Park. Hoehner posted a 3-for-5 performance with a home run, two runs and two RBIs in 2018. Tuesday, Hoehner went 1 for 2 with a walk.
Hansen (2-1) allowed the one run on four hits in 5 1/3 innings. He walked two and struck out three.
Jozwiak entered the game with the most appearances against the Longhorns with three, throwing 3 2/3 innings, allowing three runs on seven hits. Tuesday, he posted two innings of scoreless work, allowing one hit and striking out three.
A&M earned more than bragging rights.
“Certainly it’s a big RPI game and we needed to get momentum back after blowing a 4-1 lead on Sunday [against Georgia],” Childress said.
As a team, the energy gained Tuesday is exactly what the program needed heading into its third SEC weekend with a trip to Missouri, Jozwiak said.
“We’re a very loose-playing team and we talk a lot of mess and we just have fun,” he said. “That’s when we’re at our best.”
Technically, Jozwiak might have been at his best when he threw a perfect game in high school. However, getting to throw the Horns down after recording the final out of an Aggie win against Texas ranks at the top of his list for career memories, he said.
“I think this tops it 100%,” he said. “Getting that final out against UT, a rivalry, and getting to throw the horns down on the field, that was an amazing feeling.”
•
NOTES — A&M starter Bryce Miller again will be unavailable for the Aggies’ series at Missouri due to a positive COVID-19 test last week, Childress said. ... A&M is 4-1 against Texas since 2016.