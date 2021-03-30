Texas A&M baseball team shuts out eighth-ranked Texas 2-0 at fuller Blue Bell Park

Not only did the program find the fun in the game again (a full-team Wiffle ball game last week helped), Tuesday starting pitcher Nathan Dettmer said it put a chip squarely on the Aggies’ shoulders heading into the rivalry game against the Longhorns (17-8, 4-2 Big 12).

The fun felt alive again at Blue Bell Park, too.

Dettmer took the mound for the Aggies (18-9, 2-4 SEC) surrounded on all sides by a reported crowd of 3,087. Those numbers didn’t include the mass of fans lining Aggie Alley between the left-field fence and the Student Recreation Center. Section 12 in right field was filled shoulder-to-shoulder with 992 students, according to A&M. Prior to first pitch, the cheapest ticket for the game on Stub Hub was $147.

Dettmer said he stepped off the mound in the second inning and took in an atmosphere that felt more like pre-pandemic sports than anything players and coaches have experienced in the last year.

“We were surrounded by fans all the way around,” Childress said. “We got Aggie Alley back and out in right field, the 203ers were in full force. It was goose bumps for me, just the feel of what Olsen Field is when it’s as close to normal as it can be.”