Texas A&M baseball team returns to Blue Bell to host TSU
Texas A&M baseball team returns to Blue Bell to host TSU

Texas A&M logo

The Texas A&M baseball team returns from its road trip to No. 1 Arkansas for a nonconference matchup with Texas Southern at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Blue Bell Park.

The game will be broadcast on KZNE (1150 AM, 93.7 FM) and air on SEC Network Plus (online).

The Aggies (21-17) held on for a 11-10 victory over Arkansas on Sunday to salvage the finale of the three-game series. Texas Southern is 10-24, including 9-8 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

