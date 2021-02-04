Texas A&M baseball team preparing for Feb. 19 opener

When the first pitches of a new baseball season finally fly, if there aren’t a few nerves it means you simply haven’t prepared enough, Texas A&M pitcher Chandler Jozwiak said.

Of course, there will be some excited jitters when the Aggies take the field at Blue Bell Park for the first time on Feb. 19. But due to the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, some of A&M’s pitching staff will enter the season after a dramatically altered summer routine.

Seven of A&M’s 20 pitchers participated in abbreviated summer leagues over the offseason, keeping their preparation somewhat on schedule. A&M head coach Rob Childress said those that didn’t play through the summer needed fall practice to get to that same point.

“The guys who went out and pitched this summer, they’re certainly in a great place,” Childress said. “The ones who didn’t, it took them a while to get up to speed. It took them four or five weeks in the fall to get back to where they are. We’re in a good place, knock on wood. We’re healthy on the mound and looking forward to getting some guys extended as we move forward.”