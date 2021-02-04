Texas A&M baseball team preparing for Feb. 19 opener

When the first pitches of a new baseball season finally fly, if there aren’t a few nerves it means you simply haven’t prepared enough, Texas A&M pitcher Chandler Jozwiak said.
Of course, there will be some excited jitters when the Aggies take the field at Blue Bell Park for the first time on Feb. 19. But due to the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, some of A&M’s pitching staff will enter the season after a dramatically altered summer routine.
Seven of A&M’s 20 pitchers participated in abbreviated summer leagues over the offseason, keeping their preparation somewhat on schedule. A&M head coach Rob Childress said those that didn’t play through the summer needed fall practice to get to that same point.
“The guys who went out and pitched this summer, they’re certainly in a great place,” Childress said. “The ones who didn’t, it took them a while to get up to speed. It took them four or five weeks in the fall to get back to where they are. We’re in a good place, knock on wood. We’re healthy on the mound and looking forward to getting some guys extended as we move forward.”
Extending innings will be key for the man most likely to be tabbed as the Aggies’ ace this season, right-hander Bryce Miller. The junior will is competing for a spot in the rotation after spending most of his A&M career as a key reliever.
In last year’s abbreviated season, Miller made five appearances and allowed four runs on six hits over 7 1/3 innings. In two years at A&M after transferring in from Blinn, Miller has thrown 36 innings, allowing 14 runs on 27 hits.
He will be charged with filling the shoes of left-handed ace Asa Lacy, who was taken fourth overall by the Kansas City Royals in the 2020 MLB draft. The Aggies also lost their No. 2 starter Christian Roa, who was selected in the second round by the Cincinnati Reds.
“We’re going to be fine on the mound,” Childress said. “We would certainly love to have those two guys back along with [outfielder] Zach DeLoach, but we don’t. We do have a young man in Bryce Miller who has made the transition into the starter role and has been phenomenal for us. He’s really developed his secondary stuff, his pitchability, being able to get us deeper into games. He proved that this fall, and he’s going to prove that again this spring.”
Behind Miller is a stable of options for the rotation in redshirt freshman Jonathan Childress, junior Dustin Saenz and sophomore Chris Weber. Incoming freshman right-hander Nathan Dettmer from San Antonio Johnson also will have a shot at cracking the rotation in his first season, Childress said.
“[He’s] a right-handed pitcher with a very good change-up,” Jozwiak said. “Pitches on both sides of the plate and a very good pitcher. He had a great fall. I expect him to do great things.”
Jozwiak will be Childress’ traditional left-handed workhorse out of the bullpen.
As for when the pitching rotation and batting lineup will be sorted, Childress said two weeks of spring camp should give a good indication on where he will lean. The Aggies kicked off spring practice last Friday, so the process is still ongoing — a process that features enough good lineup combinations that Childress and his staff may spend the early part of the regular season figuring it out.
“As I’ve told the guys, write a lineup [now] and write a lineup on Day 1 and write a lineup without you in it and it’s a pretty good lineup,” Childress said. “That’s where we’re at, managing that and keeping everybody connected and pulling in the same direction is going to be our biggest challenge.”