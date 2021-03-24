Texas A&M baseball team loses to Rice 2-1

The Texas A&M baseball team returned home in hopes of regaining its winning ways, but unfortunately its bats were still on spring break.
A trio of Rice pitchers combined on a two-hitter in leading the Owls to a 2-1 victory at Blue Bell Park on Tuesday night.
Starting pitcher Garrett Zaskoda (2-1) and fellow right-hander Drake Greenwood were almost unhittable for eight innings as they dominated the Aggies (15-8) by striking out nine. They walked five, but A&M couldn’t take advantage with its lone hit a two-out bloop single by junior Austin Bost in the first inning.
Rice freshman pitcher Guy Garibay almost blew the save. The left-hander got two loud outs to start the bottom of the ninth before pinch-hitter Hunter Coleman blasted a home run to straight-away center field. Brother Ty Coleman followed with a vicious foul ball that earned Garibay a mound visit. Coleman sharply grounded the next pitch toward center field, but Rice shortstop Hal Hughes made a diving stop and threw him out.
The ninth-inning rally gave the fans something to cheer about after A&M had been 1 for 22.
“For us not to have an opportunity with a runner in scoring position until the sixth inning, give Rice pitchers all the credit in the world,” A&M head coach Rob Childress said. “They were so much better than we were offensively tonight it wasn’t even close.”
A&M’s best scoring chance came in the sixth inning when Zaskoda walked back-to-back batters with one out. Rice (11-9) brought in Greenwood, a junior, to face Will Frizzell and Bost who came in hitting a combined .343 with seven homers and 32 runs batted in. Frizzell struck out on three pitches, and Bost flew out on a 3-1 pitch after getting ahead in the count 3-0.
“Greenwood did a nice job coming out of the bullpen,” Childress said. “We had a shot there with our guys up, and he got the better of us in that moment.”
A&M’s bats had been silenced in a weekend series at fifth-ranked Florida to open Southeastern Conference play. The Aggies went 24 of 104 (.231) and with not much pop — three doubles and two homers over the three games.
A&M expected to fare better against a Rice staff with an earned run average of 5.25. But Zaskoda, a redshirt freshman who came in with a 9.82 ERA, lasted a career-high 5 1/3 innings. His previous longest outing was four innings in a 9-3 victory over Houston Baptist. He had allowed six runs and seven hits in three innings in his last appearance, a 16-5 loss at Texas State on March 17. Zaskoda, coincidentally, was the loser in last year’s 6-2 loss to A&M on March 10 in the Aggies’ last game of the season before the COVID-19 pandemic shut it down.
In his last two outings, Greenwood was touched for two runs by Kansas State in an inning and a third and two runs against Southern in an inning. But his somewhat jerky motion bothered the Aggies, who lost their fourth straight.
Wasted in the loss was a stellar effort by A&M freshman right-hander Nathan Dettmer (2-1), who pitched six innings to match his season high. He allowed five hits, striking out six and walking one.
“I thought by far and away it was the best performance of his career here at Texas A&M,” Childress said. “His delivery, his rhythm, his timing was very good. He had three pitches working and certainly deserved a better fate tonight. He was outstanding.”
The only run Dettmer allowed was unearned. Garibay, who had three hits, singled to open the fourth. He stole second and took third when the throw hit him. Garibay then scored on a sacrifice fly.
A&M’s bullpen allowed the run that ended up being the difference. Rice freshman Connor Walsh singled with one out in the ninth off freshman right-hander Mason Ornelas. Walsh moved to second on a groundout and scored on Hughes’ single off freshman right-hander Alex Magers.
A&M had a four-game winning streak against Rice snapped.
“I felt like we were in a great place to come out and put [Florida] further behind us, but we certainly didn’t do that tonight,” Childress said. “And that falls on me not having the guys prepared.”
The Aggies’ next chance to get back on track will be against Georgia on Friday night in the start of a three-game SEC series at Blue Bell Park.
“Disappointed would be an understatement,” Dettmer said. “I know the talent of this team. I’ve been with them all fall and spring. It’s all on us. We definitely should have won this game, and it’s really disappointing.”
•
NOTES — Bost extended his hitting streak to nine games. ... Rice freshman catcher Justin Long threw out three runners at second — two attempting to advance on pitches in the dirt that got a few feet away and the other on a straight steal attempt.