Texas A&M baseball team loses to Rice 2-1

A&M’s best scoring chance came in the sixth inning when Zaskoda walked back-to-back batters with one out. Rice (11-9) brought in Greenwood, a junior, to face Will Frizzell and Bost who came in hitting a combined .343 with seven homers and 32 runs batted in. Frizzell struck out on three pitches, and Bost flew out on a 3-1 pitch after getting ahead in the count 3-0.

“Greenwood did a nice job coming out of the bullpen,” Childress said. “We had a shot there with our guys up, and he got the better of us in that moment.”

A&M’s bats had been silenced in a weekend series at fifth-ranked Florida to open Southeastern Conference play. The Aggies went 24 of 104 (.231) and with not much pop — three doubles and two homers over the three games.

A&M expected to fare better against a Rice staff with an earned run average of 5.25. But Zaskoda, a redshirt freshman who came in with a 9.82 ERA, lasted a career-high 5 1/3 innings. His previous longest outing was four innings in a 9-3 victory over Houston Baptist. He had allowed six runs and seven hits in three innings in his last appearance, a 16-5 loss at Texas State on March 17. Zaskoda, coincidentally, was the loser in last year’s 6-2 loss to A&M on March 10 in the Aggies’ last game of the season before the COVID-19 pandemic shut it down.

