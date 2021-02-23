Texas A&M baseball team loses to Abilene Christian for first time

ACU built its lead to 3-1 thanks to another throwing error. Weber fielded a slow grounder from Sebastian Randle and tried to turn a double play but threw the ball in the dirt, allowing Brett Hammit to reach second safely as Randle reached first. Two batters later, Mike Brown chopped a swinging bunt just fair that hung in the air long enough for a run to score and the left fielder to reach first safely.

In the sixth, ACU plated two, which included a leadoff hit batsman by reliever Chandler Jozwiak. Both runs scored on an a single to right by pinch hitter Tommy Cruz as the Wildcats tied the score at 5.

A&M (1-3) lit up the scoreboard first on an RBI single by senior transfer Bryan Sturges in the bottom of the first. The lined base hit to left scored Logan Sartori, who reached by taking a pitch to the body in the opening at-bat of the inning.

The bats came alive for the Aggies in the fourth and fifth innings, starting with an RBI single by Harrison in the fourth. Ty Coleman drove in two in the sixth after a passed ball allowed Bryce Blaum to scamper across the plate earlier in the frame as A&M took a 5-3 lead.