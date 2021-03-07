Texas A&M baseball team leans on pitching in 7-1 win over New Mexico State

After giving up 25 runs, including 19 earned, in the first week of the season, the Texas A&M baseball team’s pitching staff has seemingly settled into a grove.

Sunday, the Aggies completed their first weekend sweep with a 7-1 win over New Mexico State, allowing the opposing Aggies just two runs during the weekend. Through their five games this week, Aggie pitching and defense allowed opponents six total runs.

“We had a great week,” head coach Rob Childress said. “A 5-0 week is awful tough to do. We had great pitching all week long and some timely hitting.”

A&M starter Jonathan Childress (1-1) made his second consecutive six-inning start, allowing one run on five hits. He struck out 10 and walked one.

A&M pitchers walked just four batters and issued one free base by way of a hit batter throughout the weekend.

“I just think those guys are starting to settle into their roles,” catcher Mikey Hoehner said. “You look back at these three pitchers, the only one that has had a true start on a weekend is [Childress], back before he tore his UCL [in 2019]. Guys have been through it a couple of weekends in a row and they are starting to feel comfortable.”