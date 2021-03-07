Texas A&M baseball team leans on pitching in 7-1 win over New Mexico State

After giving up 25 runs, including 19 earned, in the first week of the season, the Texas A&M baseball team’s pitching staff has seemingly settled into a grove.
Sunday, the Aggies completed their first weekend sweep with a 7-1 win over New Mexico State, allowing the opposing Aggies just two runs during the weekend. Through their five games this week, Aggie pitching and defense allowed opponents six total runs.
“We had a great week,” head coach Rob Childress said. “A 5-0 week is awful tough to do. We had great pitching all week long and some timely hitting.”
A&M starter Jonathan Childress (1-1) made his second consecutive six-inning start, allowing one run on five hits. He struck out 10 and walked one.
A&M pitchers walked just four batters and issued one free base by way of a hit batter throughout the weekend.
“I just think those guys are starting to settle into their roles,” catcher Mikey Hoehner said. “You look back at these three pitchers, the only one that has had a true start on a weekend is [Childress], back before he tore his UCL [in 2019]. Guys have been through it a couple of weekends in a row and they are starting to feel comfortable.”
Jonathan Childress’ lone blemish was a home run in the fifth by senior catcher Jason Bush. In the pitch before the blast, Bush appeared to break his bat and had to exchange it for a new one. The first pitch he saw with the new club, he floated out to right, dropping the ball on the top of the short fence in front of the visitors bullpen and bouncing out for the home run.
The sophomore worked into the start, correcting a few initial mechanical errors that bumped up his pitch count due to misplaced fastballs and sliders. When he found his groove, Childress threw three, three-batter innings and didn’t allow a New Mexico State (1-6) runner past second.
Childress’ fastball topped out at 90 and he dropped his slider consistently in the lower 80s.
“I felt really good,” Childress said. “A lot better than I did last weekend. I had a feel for all four pitches through pretty much six innings and we got the win, so that always feels good.”
Behind the starter, freshman Mason Ornelas worked two innings of one-hit baseball, followed by a perfect 1-2-3 inning from freshman Alex Magers. Ornelas came in off 10 days rest due to soreness and will rest through the Aggies’ two upcoming midweek games, Rob Childress said.
The Aggies (9-4) used seven pitchers through the weekend.
Rob Childress said he wished he could have gotten more work for several others out of the bullpen such as sophomore lefty Will Johnston and senior Chris Farrell.
The Aggie offense needed to get into New Mexico State’s bullpen to spark its run surge. Starter Chris Jefferson (1-1) allowed three runs on eight hits in 5 2/3 innings. He walked two and struck out five.
A&M’s seven-hole hitter Logan Britt led the offensive charge for the Aggies, driving in four runs.
A single by Britt in the third drove in second baseman Ty Coleman for the Aggies first run of the game. In the seventh a single plated designated hitter Trevor Werner and then another single in the eighth drove in Will Frizzell and Rode Barker. Britt had two at-bats in Friday’s 4-1 win as a pinch hitter for Logan Sartori.
“You’ve got to take those days that you are not in the lineup and stay prepared for any moment you could go in,” Britt said. “There’s a lot of guys that are ready to go in no matter what and that’s what happens, you score seven runs today.”
A&M added two runs in the sixth on an RBI single by Hoehner and a bases-loaded walk drawn by Frizzell. A sacrifice fly by Werner in the seventh completed the three-run inning.
Hoehner added to the weekend’s success by throwing all three New Mexico State steal attempts out at second, including one Sunday.
“It’s good to try and keep the pressure off the pitchers,” Hoehner said. “They’ve done such a good job and had such a rhythm this past weekend. Keeping them in that rhythm has been a big part of their success and I’m glad I could help out with that.”
•
NOTES — Coleman picked up three consecutive starts this weekend and put together a 4-for-11 series at the plate with two RBIs… Sunday was the 12th double-digit strikeout performance in 13 games with 11 fanned batters… A&M returns to action Tuesday for a 6:30 p.m. showdown with Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Blue Bell Park.