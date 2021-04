The Texas A&M baseball team will play at Sam Houston State at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Don Sanders Stadium. The game will air on KZNE (1150 AM, 93.7 FM) and will be streamed on ESPN Plus (online). A&M (19-11, 3-6 SEC) will start freshman right-hander Nathan Dettmer on the mound. Sam Houston State (12-13, 9-7 Southland) is coming off a sweep of Central Arkansas.