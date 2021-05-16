Texas A&M baseball team falls to Auburn 8-5 in series finale

A&M relievers Jonathan Childress and Chandler Jozwiak combined for 5 1/3 innings, each allowing only one run, but the Aggies fell short in the final four innings by going 2-1.

A&M outhit Auburn 10-9 as Taylor Smith had a solo homer in the second inning, his seventh of the season, and a double in the eighth that led to a run. Ray Alejo and Harrison each added two hits. Harrison had an RBI single in the fourth and a sacrifice fly in the sixth.

Auburn starting pitcher Trace Bright and freshman Joseph Gonzalez (2-3) combined for 7 2/3 innings, striking out six with no walks. They gave up nine hits and five runs, but only two were earned because of two Tiger errors. Junior right-hander Carson Skipper earned his first save with 1 1/3 scoreless innings, striking out three with no walks.

“It was amazing what Trace Bright, Joseph Gonzalez, and Carson Skipper did,” Auburn head coach Butch Thompson said on the school’s website. “If we had gotten past those guys, we were going to be looking at guys’ third outing since Wednesday. I tip my hat for what those three men did for us today.”