Texas A&M baseball team falls to Auburn 8-5 in series finale

AUBURN, Ala. — The Auburn baseball team scored six runs early and received solid pitching for a pivotal 8-5 victory over Texas A&M in Southeastern Conference play Sunday afternoon at Plainsman Park.
The teams opened the series by splitting a pair of back-and-forth affairs, but Auburn never trailed in the rubber game. The Tigers set the tone by taking advantage of three walks and a hit batsman with all leading to runs en route to a 6-1 advantage. Auburn (22-25, 8-19) held on to win its first SEC series at home this season, climbing into a tie with the Aggies (28-25, 8-19) for the 12th and final spot in the SEC tournament. Auburn has the tiebreaker via the series win. Auburn and A&M are a game ahead of Missouri (14-33, 7-20), which will play host to Auburn next week in the final series. A&M will be home Thursday through Saturday to host LSU (32-19, 11-16) which is tied with Kentucky (27-20, 11-16) for the 10th seed.
A&M pitcher Mason Ornelas (3-2) retired only five of nine batters, allowing two hits with the trio of walks and the hit batsman. He gave up five runs, but only one was earned because third baseman Ty Coleman had an error in the first inning and shortstop Kalae Harrison had an error in the second inning.
“We were just so poor at the front end of the game on the mound, and defensively, as well,” A&M coach Rob Childress said. “We weren’t able to cover that up throughout the rest of the game.”
A&M relievers Jonathan Childress and Chandler Jozwiak combined for 5 1/3 innings, each allowing only one run, but the Aggies fell short in the final four innings by going 2-1.
A&M outhit Auburn 10-9 as Taylor Smith had a solo homer in the second inning, his seventh of the season, and a double in the eighth that led to a run. Ray Alejo and Harrison each added two hits. Harrison had an RBI single in the fourth and a sacrifice fly in the sixth.
Auburn starting pitcher Trace Bright and freshman Joseph Gonzalez (2-3) combined for 7 2/3 innings, striking out six with no walks. They gave up nine hits and five runs, but only two were earned because of two Tiger errors. Junior right-hander Carson Skipper earned his first save with 1 1/3 scoreless innings, striking out three with no walks.
“It was amazing what Trace Bright, Joseph Gonzalez, and Carson Skipper did,” Auburn head coach Butch Thompson said on the school’s website. “If we had gotten past those guys, we were going to be looking at guys’ third outing since Wednesday. I tip my hat for what those three men did for us today.”
Auburn’s defense was shaky much of the weekend but it turned a double play to get out of a bases-loaded situation in the third. A&M’s Austin Bost grounded to third baseman Rankin Woley who stepped on third and threw to first to keep it at 6-1. A&M loaded the bases in the sixth with one out, but could only manage Harrison’s sacrifice fly as Alejo grounded out to end the inning.