Texas A&M baseball team earns coach Rob Childress 600th career victory

In Texas A&M first baseman Will Frizell’s mind, it wasn’t that long ago that he took the field for the first time with the Aggies in a 4-1 win over Rhode Island in 2018. The fact that it also was head coach Rob Childress’ 500th career win earmarked the occasion twice over.
One hundred wins later, Frizzell drove in two runs en route to a 4-1 A&M win over New Mexico State and Childress’ 600th career victory.
“It’s great,” Frizzell said. “I’ve been a part of 100 of them, and it feels great to see him so happy. He loves to win. That’s his favorite thing to do, and he does it a lot.”
Fitting to Childress’ pitching roots, Friday’s series opener was a duel between A&M senior Dustin Saenz (2-1) and sophomore Chris Barraza. Saenz lasted a career-high 7 2/3 innings for the longest outing of any A&M pitcher this season. Earlier this week, Jonathan Childress and Nathan Dettmer reached six innings of work.
Saenz allowed one unearned run on three hits. He walked two and struck out nine in his third start of the season.
A fastball that topped out at 96 mph was Saenz’s main tool through the first three innings. Typically, the senior tops out in the low 90s and didn’t realize he had added the extra velocity until teammates mentioned it to him around the fourth inning.
“I have full trust in Coach Childress calling the pitches,” Saenz said. “He’s the one calling them all the time. I have full trust in him and my catcher, and, that being said, [fastballs] set the tone for tonight.”
It wasn’t until the first at-bat of the fourth inning that New Mexico State (1-4) scratched a hit off Saenz. New Mexico State right fielder Zerek Saenz sent a seeing-eye grounder through the left side of the infield to give his team its first base runner.
A few seconds later, Dustin Saenz appeared to pick off Zerek Saenz, but an instant replay review led to the umpires ruling Frizzell blocked first base, which is obstruction according to updates to rule 8.3 that went into effect for the 2019 baseball season.
Zerek Saenz scored New Mexico State’s lone run on a passed ball later in the inning.
“I didn’t think I was blocking the base,” Frizzell said. “I’ve never been called for obstruction before. I’ve played first base for a while now. That one surprised me. We’ll look back at it and figure out what I did wrong, because I’m sure I did something wrong or else they wouldn’t have called it.”
Offensively, Frizzell had a hand in three Aggie runs, beginning with his first-inning single that drove in leadoff hitter Ray Alejo. For the first time this year, Frizzell moved into the two hole batting behind Alejo. The move allowed the Aggies’ batting leader a chance to get more at-bats and put right-handed hitter Austin Bost between Frizzell and lefty Brett Minnich.
“I’m jjust trying to find the right combination and what that is going to look like,” Childress said. “We’ve got great pieces. It’s just a matter of finding the right places to put them in the lineup.”
Tied 1-1 in the bottom of the sixth, A&M third baseman Bryce Blaum set up the Aggies’ second score by taking a pitch to the body. Two batters later, pinch hitter Zane Schmidt dropped down a drag bunt that allowed Blaum to score from third.
Schmidt injured his hand in a collision at the plate in the seventh inning of Wednesday’s win over Incarnate Word but is making the most of his chances to play in limited roles, Childress said.
“He’s a little dinged up on that play at the plate,” Childress said. “I don’t know how much we’re going to get to play him until he gets a little healthier, but I would say he is our best bunter, and he came off the bench and executed a safety squeeze to perfection.”
In the bottom of the seventh, another sacrifice bunt and a walk set the stage for Frizzell’s insurance two-run single up the middle.
After throwing seven consecutive balls, New Mexico State reliever Sammy Natera was encircled with A&M fans chanting “ball eight.” Frizzell said he knew with the crowd on Natera’s back, he would likely throw a hittable fastball.
“For a guy like me at the plate, all I’m trying to do is get that pitch that’s right down the middle and do the best I can to score those runs,” Frizzell said. “The crowd plays a huge part in that.”
Frizzell finished 2 for 4, adding to a team-high 16 hits and 11 RBIs this season.
With two outs in the eighth, A&M reliever Joseph Menefee got out of a bases-loaded, two-out jam by striking out New Mexico State left fielder Connor Laux.
Menefee walked off the field barking at the opposing dugout after Laux flashed him a look during the at-bat that irritated Menefee, he said.
“When I struck him out, I let him know I didn’t like it,” Menefee said.
The heated attitude carried over into the ninth as Menefee retired the side in order for his first career save.
Barraza (0-1) took the loss after pitching six innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits. He walked one and struck out four.
After the game, A&M played a video tribute to Childress on the Blue Bell Park scoreboard with messages from an assortment of former players and current baseball professionals, including Ross Stripling, Michael Wacha and Asa Lacy.
“I’m very thankful for all those people, and it’s just a lot of people who have gone into it over the years,” Childress said. “It’s just time to look back and be thankful and appreciate all the great people that surround this place.”
•
NOTES — New Mexico State’s bus was involved in an accident around Wellborn Road and Southwest Parkway several hours before the game. Players and staff had to carry their gear by foot to Blue Bell Park several blocks away. ... Senior right-hander Bryce Miller (1-0, 4.15 ERA) will start on the mound for the Aggies on Saturday against New Mexico State sophomore Josh Laukkanen (0-2, 9.64).