Texas A&M baseball team earns coach Rob Childress 600th career victory

“For a guy like me at the plate, all I’m trying to do is get that pitch that’s right down the middle and do the best I can to score those runs,” Frizzell said. “The crowd plays a huge part in that.”

Frizzell finished 2 for 4, adding to a team-high 16 hits and 11 RBIs this season.

With two outs in the eighth, A&M reliever Joseph Menefee got out of a bases-loaded, two-out jam by striking out New Mexico State left fielder Connor Laux.

Menefee walked off the field barking at the opposing dugout after Laux flashed him a look during the at-bat that irritated Menefee, he said.

“When I struck him out, I let him know I didn’t like it,” Menefee said.

The heated attitude carried over into the ninth as Menefee retired the side in order for his first career save.

Barraza (0-1) took the loss after pitching six innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits. He walked one and struck out four.

After the game, A&M played a video tribute to Childress on the Blue Bell Park scoreboard with messages from an assortment of former players and current baseball professionals, including Ross Stripling, Michael Wacha and Asa Lacy.