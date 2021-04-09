Texas A&M baseball team drops series opener to Alabama

Two home runs by Texas A&M first baseman Will Frizzell weren't enough to match blows with Alabama in a 5-3 loss Friday night at Blue Bell Park as the Aggies lost their fourth straight.
Beyond Frizzell’s home runs, the Aggies (19-13, 3-7) went 1 for 13 with runners on base and 1 for 4 with runners in scoring position against Alabama (17-12, 3-7).
“The game is going to come back to us,” A&M head coach Rob Childress said. “That’s the test of this game. For us to have 10 hits tonight ... we just didn’t string enough of them together to give ourselves the opportunity to win, and they did.”
The leadoff tandem of center fielder Ray Alejo and Frizzell pushed the Aggies to an early 2-0 lead. Alejo began the bottom of the first with a double, and Frizzell followed with a homer.
After that initial blast, the Aggies had one runner reach second base through the next six innings until Frizzell hit another homer to right field that landed in the top row of Section 12, cutting Alabama’s lead to 4-3 in the eighth.
“When you hit a ball well, it’s a reward of everything you put in before that,” Frizzell said. “It’s the game of baseball, man. When you hit a lot of balls hard at people ... there’s nobody behind the fence, so it’s a great feeling when it goes over.”
Defensively, the third inning began with an unlucky bounce for A&M as Alabama’s Owen Diodati singled off starting pitcher’s Dustin Saenz glove-hand wrist. After several warmup pitches with a trainer at his side, Saenz (5-3) returned to the mound and hit eight-hole hitter Caden Rose with a pitch. Crimson Tide second baseman Peyton Wilson followed with a two-run single to tie the game at 2.
“I saw it the whole time. It just got right on the bone on my wrist,” Saenz said of Diodati’s single.
Wilson, who entered the weekend fifth in the SEC in hits and eighth in home runs, finished the game 4 for 5.
“He’s a tough out. I would give him that,” Saenz said. “Definitely one of the better hitters I’ve faced this season so far.”
Wilson also made a stab at a grounder by Aggie shortstop Kalae Harrison and threw an off-balanced strike to first for the second out in the bottom of the ninth, taking the wind out of A&M’s come-from-behind effort.
Another leadoff single in the sixth by Alabama catcher Sam Praytor led to an RBI single by designated hitter Owen Diodati for a 3-2 lead.
A leadoff double in the seventh by shortstop Jim Jarvis chased Saenz from the game. Jarvis later scored on a sacrifice fly by Zane Denton.
Saenz pitched six innings, allowing four runs on seven hits to take the loss. He walked one, hit one and struck out nine.
“I thought Dustin was very good tonight,” Childress said. “He had one inning that got away from him after he got hit with the line drive on his wrist. He got back together and did everything you want a Friday-night starter to do. He gave us a shot to win.”
Alabama starter Tyler Ras (5-3) picked up the win, throwing 7 1/3 innings. He allowed three runs on eight hits and struck out four.
Aggie reliever Chandler Jozwiak gave up one run in three innings, throwing a wild pitch in the top of the ninth that allowed Wilson to scamper home.
Alabama closer Chase Lee continued his season-long scoreless streak, stranding two Aggie runners in the top of the ninth for his third save.
A&M senior Bryce Miller will make his first start Saturday after a 10-day COVID-19 quarantine, which brings a level of excitement to a team riding its longest losing streak since the Aggies dropped four in a row to a combination of Ole Miss, Sam Houston and Arkansas in May 2017. Miller (2-0, 2.49 ERA) will face Alabama junior right-hander Dylan Smith (0-3, 2.20).
“No question about it, our team is going to feel great each day coming to the field, and we’re going to have a shot to win with Bryce Miller on the mound tomorrow and Nathan Dettmer on Sunday,” Childress said. “It’s about us going out and dominating the routine.”
NOTES — A&M observed a moment of silence before Friday’s game in honor of the victims of the shooting at Kent Moore Cabinets in Bryan on Thursday. ... Frizzell went 3 for 4 and extended his team-leading hit streak to nine games. Frizzell also leads the team with 13 multi-hit games this season. ... Alejo’s first-inning double pushed his on-base streak to a team-high 11 games.