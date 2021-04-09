Texas A&M baseball team drops series opener to Alabama

Two home runs by Texas A&M first baseman Will Frizzell weren't enough to match blows with Alabama in a 5-3 loss Friday night at Blue Bell Park as the Aggies lost their fourth straight.

Beyond Frizzell’s home runs, the Aggies (19-13, 3-7) went 1 for 13 with runners on base and 1 for 4 with runners in scoring position against Alabama (17-12, 3-7).

“The game is going to come back to us,” A&M head coach Rob Childress said. “That’s the test of this game. For us to have 10 hits tonight ... we just didn’t string enough of them together to give ourselves the opportunity to win, and they did.”

The leadoff tandem of center fielder Ray Alejo and Frizzell pushed the Aggies to an early 2-0 lead. Alejo began the bottom of the first with a double, and Frizzell followed with a homer.

After that initial blast, the Aggies had one runner reach second base through the next six innings until Frizzell hit another homer to right field that landed in the top row of Section 12, cutting Alabama’s lead to 4-3 in the eighth.