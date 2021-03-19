Texas A&M baseball team drops second straight at No. 5 Florida

“We made more mistakes than they did tonight, and that’s the difference in the game,” A&M coach Rob Childress said.

A&M mustered only five hits, two each by junior Austin Bost and Frizzell. The Aggies were 0 of 10 with runners on. Florida wasn’t much better, going 3 for 16.

“You’re not going to get an awful lot of chances against Florida,” Childress said. “And when you’ve got your chances to score, you’ve got to be able to cash in. You can’t give them cracks from an offensive standpoint.”

A&M senior right-hander Bryce Miller pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowing five hits, striking out five and walking one.

“Bryce Miller pitched a great game, and we played pretty good defense behind him,” Childress said. “We just weren’t able to get enough big hits.”

Florida came up with back-to-back, two-out hits by junior Jordan Butler and freshman Sterlin Thompson in the fourth for the game’s first run. Florida ended with eight hits, two each by Butler, Halter and Guscette.

“It was just a really good college baseball game, and we were just fortunate to put some swings together,” O’Sullivan said. “Usually it comes down to a leadoff walk here or there, and that’s kind of what happened.”