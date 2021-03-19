Texas A&M baseball team drops second straight at No. 5 Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida senior right-hander Jack Leftwich pitched strong seven innings as the fifth-ranked Gators gutted out a 3-1 victory over Texas A&M in Southeastern Conference baseball play Friday night.
Leftwich (4-0) was touched for a game-tying home run by senior Will Frizzell in the sixth inning, but he caught a huge break the next inning when Gator sophomore center fielder Jud Fabian robbed A&M junior Zane Schmidt of a go-ahead home run.
“Jud’s play in right-center field was phenomenal,” Florida coach Kevin O’Sullivan said. “It kind of gave us some momentum and may have changed the momentum of the game to be honest with you.”
On cue, Florida (15-5, 2-0) scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh after Fabian’s defensive gem.
A&M (15-6, 0-2) managed a two-out single by Frizzell in the eighth and a leadoff single by Logan Britt in the ninth, but the Aggies couldn’t come up with a big hit off reliever Christian Scott, who picked up his first save of the season.
Florida won with small hits.
A&M senior reliever Chandler Jozwiak, who got the last out of the sixth by stranding a runner at third, walked the leadoff man in the seventh. Florida freshmen Colby Halter and Mac Guscette followed with back-to-back singles for a 2-1 lead. Jozwiak was relieved by sophomore right-hander Alex Magers, who tried to get the lead runner at third on the sacrifice bunt but failed, loading the bases. Magers was able to induce a double-play ball, but a run scored.
“We made more mistakes than they did tonight, and that’s the difference in the game,” A&M coach Rob Childress said.
A&M mustered only five hits, two each by junior Austin Bost and Frizzell. The Aggies were 0 of 10 with runners on. Florida wasn’t much better, going 3 for 16.
“You’re not going to get an awful lot of chances against Florida,” Childress said. “And when you’ve got your chances to score, you’ve got to be able to cash in. You can’t give them cracks from an offensive standpoint.”
A&M senior right-hander Bryce Miller pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowing five hits, striking out five and walking one.
“Bryce Miller pitched a great game, and we played pretty good defense behind him,” Childress said. “We just weren’t able to get enough big hits.”
Florida came up with back-to-back, two-out hits by junior Jordan Butler and freshman Sterlin Thompson in the fourth for the game’s first run. Florida ended with eight hits, two each by Butler, Halter and Guscette.
“It was just a really good college baseball game, and we were just fortunate to put some swings together,” O’Sullivan said. “Usually it comes down to a leadoff walk here or there, and that’s kind of what happened.”
The series will conclude at noon Saturday. Sophomore left-hander Jonathan Childress (2-1, 1.11 ERA) will pitch for A&M, and Florida will answer with freshman left-hander Hunter Barco (2-1, 5.95).
AROUND THE SEC
• Third-ranked Mississippi State won at LSU 6-1 as the Bulldogs’ Brayland Skinner had three hits, including a homer, and Christian MacLeod (2-1) allowed only three hits in six innings.
• Unranked Alabama blasted top-ranked Arkansas 16-1 as the visitors scored 10 in the second.
• Ole Miss edged Auburn 1-0 on Calvin Harris’ pinch-hit homer in the bottom of the eighth.
• Vanderbilt eked out a 3-2 victory over South Carolina as Kumar Rocker (5-0) struck out 14, giving up his first two runs of the season while still earning the win.