Texas A&M baseball team drops second game of series at Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Pitching miscues doomed the Texas A&M baseball team Friday as Missouri earned its first home Southeastern Conference victory of the season, beating the Aggies 8-2 in the second game of their three-game series at Taylor Stadium.
Missouri (9-17, 2-6) scored its first two runs on two solo home runs, taking a 1-0 lead in the first inning on Mark Vierling’s second homer of the year then tying the game at 2 on Trevor Austin’s first dinger this season.
The Tigers then took advantage of the Aggies’ control issues in the fourth.
Garrett Rice and Mike Coletta began the bottom of the fourth with back-to-back singles, knocking out Aggie starter Jonathan Childress (2-3). A&M reliever Chandler Jozwiak struck out Austin for the first out of the inning but hit Ty Wilmsmeyer with a pitch to load the bases then walked Vierling to allow Rice to score for a 3-2 Missouri lead. Torin Montgomery followed with an RBI single, and Jozwiak hit Brandt Belk with a pitch to plate Wilmsmeyer for a 5-2 Missouri lead.
Missouri added a run in the seventh when Belk scored on another Jozwiak wild pitch. Then in the eighth, Wilmsmeyer delivered an RBI single off Jozwiak, and Austin scored on an A&M error after Alex Magers relieved Jozwiak.
Jozwiak’s four runs are the most he’s allowed this season.
Childress took the loss, allowing four runs on five hits and one walk with one strikeout. He threw just 53 pitches. It was the second time he lasted just three innings in SEC play this season, matching his outing in a 8-4 loss to Florida on March 20.
A&M (19-10, 3-5) took a 2-1 lead on Will Frizzell’s two-run homer in the third inning. Frizzell’s opposite-field shot to left was his ninth homer of the season and fourth in SEC play.
Missouri starter Seth Halvorsen (3-1) earned the win, allowing two runs on two hits and three walks with 10 strikeouts over seven innings. He caught five Aggie batters looking with his looping overhand curveball. Halvorsen entered the game with a 7.52 ERA.
A&M will start junior left-hander Chis Weber (1-0, 4.58 ERA) in Game 3 at 3 p.m. Saturday against Missouri freshman righty Zach Hise (0-3, 5.40).