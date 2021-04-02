Texas A&M baseball team drops second game of series at Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Pitching miscues doomed the Texas A&M baseball team Friday as Missouri earned its first home Southeastern Conference victory of the season, beating the Aggies 8-2 in the second game of their three-game series at Taylor Stadium.

Missouri (9-17, 2-6) scored its first two runs on two solo home runs, taking a 1-0 lead in the first inning on Mark Vierling’s second homer of the year then tying the game at 2 on Trevor Austin’s first dinger this season.

The Tigers then took advantage of the Aggies’ control issues in the fourth.

Garrett Rice and Mike Coletta began the bottom of the fourth with back-to-back singles, knocking out Aggie starter Jonathan Childress (2-3). A&M reliever Chandler Jozwiak struck out Austin for the first out of the inning but hit Ty Wilmsmeyer with a pitch to load the bases then walked Vierling to allow Rice to score for a 3-2 Missouri lead. Torin Montgomery followed with an RBI single, and Jozwiak hit Brandt Belk with a pitch to plate Wilmsmeyer for a 5-2 Missouri lead.

Missouri added a run in the seventh when Belk scored on another Jozwiak wild pitch. Then in the eighth, Wilmsmeyer delivered an RBI single off Jozwiak, and Austin scored on an A&M error after Alex Magers relieved Jozwiak.