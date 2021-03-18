Texas A&M baseball team drops SEC opener at No. 5 Florida 13-4

Childress turned to sophomore left-hander Will Johnston out of the bullpen. Johnston had thrown just six innings in four appearances this season and recorded just two outs, allowing four runs on one hit, two walks and a hit batter. His wild pitch also allowed a run to score as Florida built a 9-1 lead with the six-run fourth.

“Johnston is a super-talented guy and one that we count on and we need dearly,” Childress said. “With where we were in the game, that’s the guy that we needed on the mound.”

Graduate transfer Chris Farrell got the final out of the bottom of the fourth, then worked a shutout fifth but let the first two Gators reach on a single and a walk in the sixth. Both came around to score.

Florida’s final two runs came off of Chris Weber, who spelled Farrell in the sixth and gave up a three-run home run to the D1Baseball.com preseason player of the year Jud Fabian.

Five walks ties the second most the Aggie pitching staff has given up this season, and the six strikeouts ties for the fewest.

Meanwhile, Florida starter Tommy Mace (4-0) lasted seven innings to earn the win. He gave up four runs, two earned, on six hits and struck out 11.