Texas A&M baseball team drops Game 3, loses series at Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. — For the second time in as many days, the Texas A&M baseball bullpen gave up a big inning that led to a loss Saturday as Missouri won 7-3 in the final game of their three-game Southeastern Conference series.
“It was certainly disappointing,” A&M head coach Rob Childress said. “That would be an understatement today.”
With runners on second and third and one out in the bottom of the sixth, sophomore sidearmer Alex Magers entered for starter Chris Weber in hopes of preserving a 3-2 Aggie lead. Magers hit the first batter he faced, then gave up a two-run single to Ty Wilmsmeyer that put the Tigers (10-17, 3-6) back on top. A&M intentionally walked leadoff hitter Mark Vierling to set up the double play, but it was all for naught when first baseman Torin Montgomery ripped a three-run homer to right-center field for a 7-2 lead.
One of Missouri’s five runs in the sixth was unearned and one was charged to Weber. Magers gave up three, the most he has allowed in an appearance in his career. He retired just one batter.
Missouri entered the series with the worst team batting average and earned run average in the SEC.
On Friday, A&M reliever Chandler Jozwiak gave up four runs (three unearned) on four hits in four innings.
Weber (1-1) pitched 5 1/3 innings, allowing four runs (three unearned) on six hits. He walked two and struck out four on 85 pitches. Childress said he lifted Weber in the sixth due to pitch count.
“He was outstanding,” Childress said. “He did a nice job. We couldn’t have asked for anything more out of Chris Weber certainly.”
A&M relievers Mason Ornelas and Joseph Menefee pitched the final 2 1/3 innings without allowing a run.
A&M (19-11, 3-6) opened the scoring in the top of the first on first baseman Will Frizzell’s sacrifice fly that drove in center fielder Ray Alejo, who tripled with one out.
Freshman Ryan Targac gave A&M a 2-0 lead in the second with his first homer of the season, a solo shot to right-center.
Missouri tied the game at 2 in the bottom of the third on Brandt Belk’s RBI double and Andrew Keefer’s RBI single.
Targac regained the lead for the Aggies in the fourth by hitting his second homer of the game, this one a deep shot to straightaway right.
Childress lifted Targac at the beginning of the sixth in favor of Jordan Thompson, which he said was a defensive substitution in left field to help preserve the narrow lead. Targac went 3 for 10 in the series with three RBIs, three runs scored, two walks and a hit by a pitch.
Alejo went 6 for 13 in the series with a triple and five doubles. He scored four runs and drove in three.
But as a team Saturday the Aggies went 1 for 16 with runners on and 0 for 11 with runners in scoring position.
Missouri reliever Jacob Kush (2-0) picked up the win, throwing three shutout innings. Tiger starter Zach Hise pitched four innings, allowing three runs on five hits. Overall, Tiger pitchers struck out eight.
Next week’s return of senior starter Bryce Miller, who missed his second weekend due to a positive COVID-19 test, will help bring some stability back to the Aggie pitching staff, Childress said. In five starts, Miller is 2-0 record with a 2.49 ERA.
“We’ve got to put our pitching staff back together,” Childress said. “We’ll get Bryce Miller back and shake some things up moving forward.”
A&M will play at Sam Houston State at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Huntsville.