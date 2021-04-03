Texas A&M baseball team drops Game 3, loses series at Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. — For the second time in as many days, the Texas A&M baseball bullpen gave up a big inning that led to a loss Saturday as Missouri won 7-3 in the final game of their three-game Southeastern Conference series.

“It was certainly disappointing,” A&M head coach Rob Childress said. “That would be an understatement today.”

With runners on second and third and one out in the bottom of the sixth, sophomore sidearmer Alex Magers entered for starter Chris Weber in hopes of preserving a 3-2 Aggie lead. Magers hit the first batter he faced, then gave up a two-run single to Ty Wilmsmeyer that put the Tigers (10-17, 3-6) back on top. A&M intentionally walked leadoff hitter Mark Vierling to set up the double play, but it was all for naught when first baseman Torin Montgomery ripped a three-run homer to right-center field for a 7-2 lead.

One of Missouri’s five runs in the sixth was unearned and one was charged to Weber. Magers gave up three, the most he has allowed in an appearance in his career. He retired just one batter.

Missouri entered the series with the worst team batting average and earned run average in the SEC.

On Friday, A&M reliever Chandler Jozwiak gave up four runs (three unearned) on four hits in four innings.