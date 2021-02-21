Texas A&M baseball team drops first two games of season to Xavier

Miller had an early lead to work. An error and a single set the stage for senior Will Frizzell to rope a double into right scoring leadoff man Logan Britt in the bottom of the first inning. A throwing error also brought home senior Logan Sartori. Later in the first, Blinn transfer Brett Minnich launched a double off the wall in right, driving in Frizzell for a 3-0 A&M lead.

Minnich finished his Aggie debut 2 for 3 through the two games with a double and single in Game 1 and a warning-track, pinch-hit fly ball in the ninth.

In the second inning, Frizzell collected his second RBI with a sacrifice fly to deep center, scoring catcher Mikey Hoehner. A wild pitch scored Aggie shortstop Kalae Harrison, also making his Aggie debut.

After the second, the runs all but dried up for the Aggies, who finished Game 1 zero for their last 10 with runners in scoring position.

The long ball was a friend to the Musketeers, beginning in the second. On the first pitch of the at-bat, junior Jeff Holtz lined a solo shot over the left-field fence. It would be the first of four on the day for Xavier.