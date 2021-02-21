Texas A&M baseball team drops first two games of season to Xavier

It’s been 25 years since the Texas A&M baseball team dropped the first two games of the season, losing twice at Arizona in 1996.
In a winter weather-forced doubleheader Saturday, the Aggies broke the quarter-century streak with 10-6 and 2-0 losses to Xavier at Blue Bell Park.
A&M had been 14-1 in opening games under head coach Rob Childress and 19-1 mark since 2001. A&M’s last season-opening loss was a 2-0 defeat to Illinois-Chicago on Feb. 15, 2013.
The Aggies went 3 for 23 with runners in scoring position and stranded 20 runners on Saturday.
“We had some shots from an offensive standpoint, but we had no response once they grabbed the momentum,” Childress said.
A&M senior Bryce Miller (0-1) lasted 3 2/3 innings in the opener. He allowed four runs on four hits while striking out seven, walking three and hitting one.
Miller is making the move from reliever to starter, and he struggled with his command through the second round of Xavier’s lineup.
“Bryce has done an amazing job all fall and all January in his preparation to start for us,” Childress said. “He has not shown any signs of that, and I would expect him not to show those signs again moving forward. He’ll have the opportunity to start next weekend. He’s been too good for the last eight months not to get that opportunity.”
Miller had an early lead to work. An error and a single set the stage for senior Will Frizzell to rope a double into right scoring leadoff man Logan Britt in the bottom of the first inning. A throwing error also brought home senior Logan Sartori. Later in the first, Blinn transfer Brett Minnich launched a double off the wall in right, driving in Frizzell for a 3-0 A&M lead.
Minnich finished his Aggie debut 2 for 3 through the two games with a double and single in Game 1 and a warning-track, pinch-hit fly ball in the ninth.
In the second inning, Frizzell collected his second RBI with a sacrifice fly to deep center, scoring catcher Mikey Hoehner. A wild pitch scored Aggie shortstop Kalae Harrison, also making his Aggie debut.
After the second, the runs all but dried up for the Aggies, who finished Game 1 zero for their last 10 with runners in scoring position.
The long ball was a friend to the Musketeers, beginning in the second. On the first pitch of the at-bat, junior Jeff Holtz lined a solo shot over the left-field fence. It would be the first of four on the day for Xavier.
Miller limped through the third, walking two, hitting a batter and allowing two singles that aided in a three-run inning for Xavier. However, he did record all three outs by way of strikeout. He was lifted with two outs in the fourth due to a high pitch count.
Xavier posted six more runs off of a string of five relief pitchers, including two home runs by junior Luke Franzoni. His first, off junior long reliever Chandler Jozwiak, hit the wall of the recreation center in left, bounced off the street and back onto the field of play.
“I had to go to the bullpen and Xavier’s bullpen flat out-pitched our bullpen to the tune of 6-1,” Childress said. “That was the true difference in the game for us.”
In Game 1, A&M’s bullpen allowed the six runs on nine hits with four walks and nine strikeouts. In both games, six of Xavier’s runs came with two outs.
The Aggies stranded runners on third in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings, managing just one more run on a bases-loaded walk by Sartori in the seventh.
In a stark contrast from Game 1’s offensive explosion, Aggie senior starter Dustin Saenz duked it out with Xavier senior Nick Zwack in Game 2.
Saenz (0-1) gave up the lone runs of the game on a two-out, two-run home run by sophomore Jonathan Kelly in the fourth. He allowed just three hits in five innings. The left-hander walked five and struck out eight on 91 pitches, the later two numbers both career highs.
Returning freshman Mason Ornelas was the brightest spot of the Aggie pitching corps, throwing four shutout innings while allowing just one hit. He struck out a career-high six and threw 44 pitches in the longest outing of his career.
With offspeed pitches that sank into the 70s, Ornelas provided a change of pace to the mid-to-upper 90 mph fastballs of Miller and Saenz.
“What they bring to the table is their velocity and mixing speed and matching pitches,” Ornelas said. “When I come in, I hope to just hit my spots and I’m not worried about velocity.”
Offensively, the Aggies couldn’t offer any support. Without a hit on the board, A&M loaded the bases in the fifth with one out, but struck out twice to end the threat. A two-out Austin Bost single in the sixth broke up the combined no-hitter thrown between Zwack and reliever Michael Dillon.
A spark began in the ninth, as A&M again loaded the bases with two outs, but a pop fly to first by transfer Bryan Sturges ended the game.
“We’re going to play a lot better tomorrow, I can promise you that,” Childress said.
Sturges, a graduate transfer from UTSA, was one of seven Aggies to make their first appearance Saturday, including Harrison, Minnich, Taylor Smith, transfer Jordan Thompson, and freshman pitchers Nathan Dettmer and Wyatt Tucker.
Noticeably missing from A&M’s lineup through most of Saturday was returners Hunter Coleman Ty Coleman and Bryce Blaum. Coleman was tapped for a pinch hit at-bat in the last inning of Game 2. Blaum pinch ran for him after he reached on a walk.
Childress said, while Saturday’s starters earned their position, his lineup still has some shuffling left to do.
“You’ll see some different pieces in the lineup tomorrow,” Childress said. “Certainly, the guys that earned the opportunity to start today earned that. There are some very talented players on the bench, but the guys that were in the lineup today have earned that over the course of the fall and in the last three weeks of preseason practice.”
The Aggies return to close out the series with Xavier at noon Sunday, with sophomore lefty Jonathan Childress (2-0, 1.84 ERA in 2020) taking the mound. Game 3 will be without what Alejo said was early season jitters.
“I think, honestly, it could have been a good thing for us,” the sixth-year player said. “You’re going to lose games. It’s going to happen. Now that it happened the first night, that’s not what we want, but, I think, learning from it and having this learning experience early on in the season can be better off for us later in the year.”