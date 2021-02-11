Texas A&M baseball team cancels Saturday’s Aggie Leadoff

The Texas A&M baseball team canceled the Aggie Leadoff set for Saturday due to weather concerns. Donations may still be made to the Vs. Cancer Foundation through the Aggies’ Vs. Cancer website at https://team.curethekids.org/team/321270.
A&M will open the season the season with a three-game nonconference series against Xavier at Blue Bell Park beginning at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 19. Game 2 is set for 2 p.m. Feb. 20 and the finale at noon Feb. 21.
