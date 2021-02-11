 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas A&M baseball team cancels Saturday’s Aggie Leadoff
0 comments

Texas A&M baseball team cancels Saturday’s Aggie Leadoff

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Texas A&M baseball team canceled the Aggie Leadoff set for Saturday due to weather concerns. Donations may still be made to the Vs. Cancer Foundation through the Aggies’ Vs. Cancer website at https://team.curethekids.org/team/321270.

A&M will open the season the season with a three-game nonconference series against Xavier at Blue Bell Park beginning at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 19. Game 2 is set for 2 p.m. Feb. 20 and the finale at noon Feb. 21.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert