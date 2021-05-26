Texas A&M baseball team announce team awards

The Texas A&M baseball team announced its annual team honors on Tuesday as voted on by the players.

Will Frizzell was named the Marion Pugh MVP and earned the Loraine B. And William B. “Breezy” Breazeale RBI Award. Frizzell led the Southeastern Conference in total bases (140) and slugging percentage (.686), while bringing in a team-high 50 runs this season.

Chandler Jozwiak earned the C.E. “Pat” Olsen Outstanding Pitcher Award and had 79 strikeouts in 62 innings while leading the league with 28 appearances.

Jordan Thompson was recognized for his improvement this season, taking the Wally Moon Award after batting .308 with 11 RBIs and nine runs in 43 games. Mikey Hoehner earned his second straight Marion Pugh Spirit Award. The catcher batted .240 with 25 runs, three home runs and 17 RBIs.