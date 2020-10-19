 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas A&M baseball starts Maroon & White World Series this week
0 comments

Texas A&M baseball starts Maroon & White World Series this week

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
20200226 AM V UIW MM 01

Texas A&M’s Jonathan Childress delivers a pitch to Incarnate Word on Wednesday at Blue Bell Park.

 Eagle photo by Michael Miller

The Texas A&M baseball team will end fall practice with the annual Maroon & White World Series with the scrimmages at Blue Bell Park open to the public.

Wednesday’s opener will be at 3 p.m. Thursday’s game will be at 7 p.m. and Friday’s game is at 3 p.m.

The event follows A&M and Southeastern Conference rules regarding COVID-19. Face coverings over the nose and mouth are required at all times except while eating or drinking. Fans are required to sit in socially distanced units. Not complying with protocols may result in removal from the venue.

Concession stands will not be open.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert