Texas A&M baseball starts Maroon & White World Series this week

The Texas A&M baseball team will end fall practice with the annual Maroon & White World Series with the scrimmages at Blue Bell Park open to the public.

Wednesday’s opener will be at 3 p.m. Thursday’s game will be at 7 p.m. and Friday’s game is at 3 p.m.

The event follows A&M and Southeastern Conference rules regarding COVID-19. Face coverings over the nose and mouth are required at all times except while eating or drinking. Fans are required to sit in socially distanced units. Not complying with protocols may result in removal from the venue.