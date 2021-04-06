Texas A&M baseball loses at Sam Houston State

HUNTSVILLE — The Texas A&M baseball team lost to Sam Houston State 8-6 on Tuesday at Don Sanders Stadium.

The Aggies (19-12) lost their third straight as the Bearkats (13-13) drove in seven runs against A&M’s bullpen. After beating No. 8 Texas 2-0 on March 30 and routing Missouri 16-2 in the opening game of last week’s Southeastern Conference series, the Aggies have blown early leads in three consecutive games.

“I think some guys need to just look at themselves in the mirror and realize who they are and what their role on our team is and fill that role and not try to be someone they’re not,” A&M fifth-year center fielder Ray Alejo said. “Once everyone learns to play like themselves, I think we’re going to be the best team we can be.”

A&M’s bullpen has allowed 14 of 25 runs in the last four games, including 10 of 20 earned runs and 17 out 32 total hits allowed.

“It’s going to be rectified,” A&M head coach Rob Childress said. “We’ve got super talented guys coming out of the bullpen that have been great for us all year long. That’s part of the ebbs and flows of a season. Those are our go-to guys that we’re going to count on.”