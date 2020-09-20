Texas A&M athletics launches 12th man mobile app

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Texas A&M Athletics partnered with SIDEARM Sports to launch the new app, 12th Man Mobile Presented by CHI St. Joseph Health, which allows Aggie fans to stay connected and up-to-date on athletics from around the world.

Features include digital ticketing, customized notifications, live and archived video and audio, podcasts and more, and it’s available on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

The app will allow fans to purchase tickets for the upcoming 2020 football season and will offer final scores, news, venue information, photos, rosters, schedules and stats, as well as pre- and in-game promotions and contests.