Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Fame adds nine to Class of 2021
Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Fame adds nine to Class of 2021

Former Texas A&M running back Dante Hall and place-kicker Randy Bullock are part of the Class of 2021 for the Texas A&M Lettermen’s Association’s Athletics Hall of Fame.

Joining Bullock and Hall are Selena Collins Patterson, softball; Sydney Colson, women’s basketball; Austin Krajicek, men’s tennis; Christine Marshall, women’s swimming & diving; Gabby Mayo, women’s track & field; Matt Rose, men’s swimming & diving; and Antoine Wright, men’s basketball.

This year’s class will be inducted at the 43rd Burgess Banquet on Sept. 17. Also honored will be Dave Coolidge, football, this year’s Hall of Honor inductee and Clint Thomas, football, who is the Lettermen’s Lifetime Achievement Award winner.

