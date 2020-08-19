Texas A&M athletics further reduces Kyle Field capacity to 25%

A day after releasing its initial attendance plan for home football games during the 2020 season, Texas A&M announced Wednesday that it has reduced its total attendance percentage to 25%.
A&M lowered the number from 30% announced Tuesday.
The normal operating capacity of Kyle Field is 110,000, according to athletic director Ross Bjork, which brings the expected number of fans in attendance during the 2020 season to approximately 27,500.
As of Tuesday, the Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band and the Corps of Cadets will be counted among the student tickets available, according to A&M athletics spokespersons.
The exact breakdown of capacity percentage will be determined by the number of season ticket holders and student sport pass holders who choose to attend.
According to the press release, more than 50% of A&M’s athletics operating budget comes from 12th Man Foundation donors and game tickets. Football tickets and donations make up $65.4 million of the athletic department’s revenue, according to the release.
The Aggies open up the season at home against Vanderbilt on Sept. 26.
The Southeastern Conference released its guidelines for fan health and stadium safety at fall sporting events Tuesday. Face coverings will be required by fans, stadium workers and athletics staff when entering, exiting and moving around the stadium. Bjork said face coverings will be required at all times inside Kyle Field except when eating or drinking.
“These fan guidelines have been adopted by the 14 member schools of the Southeastern Conference as baseline recommendations for the campus management of fan health and safety,” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement. “Although local and state guidelines will determine if and how many fans can attend games, these guidelines provide conference-wide expectations for protection of guests who are able to attend our games.”
Concession stands will feature barriers, such as Plexiglas, and all food and beverages will be served “grab-and-go” style. Water fountains that do not use touchless technology will be prohibited.
Restroom doors at entry and exit points will remain open at all times. Restrooms will feature distancing measures and reduced touch points, such as added soap and hand sanitizer dispensers.
Tailgating on school property will be determined by each school in accordance with state and local guidelines.
Team walks also will be determined by each school in accordance with state and local guidelines. If team walks are allowed, all school personnel, including student-athletes, coaches and athletics staff, will be required to wear a face covering. Social distancing will be required between walk participants and guests. The A&M football team traditionally holds its Spirit Walk down Houston Street on the east side of Kyle Field before each home game.
