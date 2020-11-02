Texas A&M athletics cancels Tuesday practices for election day

The lights of the Coolidge Grass Practice Fields will not shine on a Texas A&M football practice on Tuesday. The absence of the smash of pads and whistles is an effort to engage communities in their civic duties and this year it’s as a part of a presidential election.
The NCAA Division I Council passed legislation in September that mandated a reprieve from all athletic related activities on the first Tuesday after Nov. 1 each year. In election years, it provides student-athletes the opportunity to vote and engage in civic-related activities. In the remaining three years, it offers a chance for community service, according to a release by the NCAA.
The legislation was proposed by the Division I Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, made up of current student-athletes, and was unanimously approved.
The Aggies moved their weekly off day to Tuesday to accommodate for the change, practicing on Sunday, A&M’s typical day off, head coach Jimbo Fisher said.
“It’s the right thing to do for voting and getting our kids to make sure they vote and they exercise their right to do that and get all that taken care of, but that does challenge you, as far as our preparation, we have to get things ready quickly today and then get back Wednesday,” Fisher said.
The seventh-ranked Aggies play at South Carolina at 6 p.m. Saturday. In an effort to follow the new mandate, the Gamecocks practiced on Monday, the day they typically take off each week, according to the athletic department.
The Aggies did advance work on preparing for South Carolina on Sunday, which included film study and a walkthrough. Some of the preparation for the game was taken care of during the Aggies’ off week, prior to the Arkansas game, Fisher said.
“No [physical work], just engaging fronts and engaging what the guys do and introducing blitzes or introducing routes on defense or runs or what they did goal line,” Fisher said of the walkthrough. “You walk through all those things for a complete mental practice.”
Monday’s practice was extended to account for more work and would resemble more of a Tuesday practice, which is one of the more physical training sessions of the week, according to defensive end Tyree Johnson.
“That day is a hard day for us that we go at it,” Johnson said. “That’s one of the days that we really need and we can’t get that back. We try to make up for it on Sunday, but Tuesday is a practice day that we would really like to get.”
Both Johnson and A&M offensive lineman Carson Green said they would have preferred to have the day for practice. Green participated in early voting over A&M’s off week, he said.
“Honestly, in my opinion, I wish we were practicing. I think it’s just another day of the year,” Green said.
“I think it’s big-time, the election,” Green said. “Coach has made a big emphasis that we all have a choice to make a difference and if voting is how we can make a difference, than go do it. My opinion, I wish we could prepare for the next week. That’s the only thing we can really do. If we want our voices to be heard, we’ve got to win, and to win, you’ve got to prepare for the next week.”
The A&M soccer team has also changed its practice plan, moving its off day from Monday to Tuesday for the mandated day off, according to head coach G. Guerrieri. The A&M volleyball team moved Tuesday’s practice to Sunday to accommodate for the day off, according to the athletic department.
Over the previous weeks, the A&M athletic department has worked to educate student-athletes on the responsibility of voting, Fisher said.
For A&M student-athletes who wanted to have a more hands-on experience, a voter registration drive was organized by student-athlete services on Sept. 22 at Davis Diamond. Voter registration opportunities were also provided when A&M student-athletes organized a “Unity Walk” in early June.
Even A&M football assistant coaches have harped on the importance of casting a ballot, Johnson said.
“Coach mentions it every day after every practice,” Johnson said. “Even my position coach, Coach [Terry] Price, when we get huddled up, he mentions it that we have to go vote and we can vote down the street on campus and it takes 10 minutes.”
Voting is the ultimate way for someone’s voice to be heard, Fisher said.
“If you want change in this world, you’ve got a chance to voice your opinion right here in voting. That’s as strong as you got,” Fisher said.
A&M senior tackle Green was the SEC offensive lineman of the week. A&M rushed for 182 yards in a 42-31 victory over Arkansas and didn’t allow a sack for the fourth straight game. Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral was the league’s offensive player of the week after completing 31 of 34 passes for 412 yards and six touchdowns in a 54-21 victory over Vanderbilt. Georgia safety Richard LeCounte was the defensive player of the week after a career-high 13 tackles, three pass breakups and a recovered fumble in a 14-3 victory at Kentucky. Teammate Jake Camarda took special teams honors by averaging 47.5 yards on four punts. Alabama defensive back Malachi Moore took freshman honors with a team-high eight tackles in a 41-0 victory over Mississippi State. Auburn’s Derrick Hall was the defensive lineman of the week after four tackles, two of them sacks along with a forced fumble in a 48-11 victory over LSU
A&M sophomore running back/wide receiver Ainias Smith was named to the Paul Hornung Award honor roll after catching a 35-yard touchdown and added a 15-yard touchdown run against Arkansas. He ended with six receptions for 67 yards, three carries for 31 yards and two punt returns for 23 yards.
Other players named to the Hornung honor roll were Clemson’s Travis Etienne, Georgia Southern’s Wesley Kennedy III, Florida’s Kadarius Toney and Rice’s Austin Trammel. Etienne rushed for 84 yards on 20 carries and had seven receptions for 140 yards with two touchdowns along with a 40-yard kickoff return in a 34-28 victory over Boston College; Kennedy had 91 yards rushing on 13 carries with two touchdowns, a 10-yard catch and a 25-yard kickoff return in a 24-17 victory over South Alabama; Toney had four receptions for 60 yards with two touchdowns, three carries for 23 yards with a touchdown and two punt returns for 18 yards in a 41-17 victory over Missouri; Trammell had seven receptions for 143 yards with three touchdowns, a 24-yard kickoff return and a 1-yard punt return in a 30-6 victory over Southern Miss.
A&M’s game at Tennessee on Nov. 14 will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. and be televised by ESPN. The CBS game of the week that day will be Alabama at LSU at 6 p.m. The rest of the SEC schedule on Nov. 14 will be Georgia at Missouri, 11 a.m. (ESPN), Vanderbilt at Kentucky, 11 a.m. (SEC Network); Auburn at Mississippi State, 3 p.m. (SEC Net-work); Arkansas at Florida, 6 p.m. (ESPN); and South Carolina at Ole Miss, 6:30 p.m. (SEC Network).
