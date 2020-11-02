Texas A&M athletics cancels Tuesday practices for election day

The Aggies did advance work on preparing for South Carolina on Sunday, which included film study and a walkthrough. Some of the preparation for the game was taken care of during the Aggies’ off week, prior to the Arkansas game, Fisher said.

“No [physical work], just engaging fronts and engaging what the guys do and introducing blitzes or introducing routes on defense or runs or what they did goal line,” Fisher said of the walkthrough. “You walk through all those things for a complete mental practice.”

Monday’s practice was extended to account for more work and would resemble more of a Tuesday practice, which is one of the more physical training sessions of the week, according to defensive end Tyree Johnson.

“That day is a hard day for us that we go at it,” Johnson said. “That’s one of the days that we really need and we can’t get that back. We try to make up for it on Sunday, but Tuesday is a practice day that we would really like to get.”

Both Johnson and A&M offensive lineman Carson Green said they would have preferred to have the day for practice. Green participated in early voting over A&M’s off week, he said.

“Honestly, in my opinion, I wish we were practicing. I think it’s just another day of the year,” Green said.