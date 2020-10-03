Texas A&M at Alabama: Pregame Blitz

When the Crimson Tide pass

Wide receivers Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith are potential first-round NFL picks who make things easier for quarterback Mac Jones. The NFL-caliber offensive line also helps Jones, who has started only five games but already has solid numbers, completing 67.4% of his passes with 17 TDs to only three interceptions. A&M needs big games from cornerbacks Myles Jones and Jaylon Jones along with its rush ends, especially Micheal Clemons who was great against Vanderbilt with 1.5 sacks. Now he needs to do it on the big stage. EDGE: ALABAMA

Special teams

A&M freshman Nik Constantinou will be punting on the road for the first time. A&M also had two major gaffes in the return game last week. Alabama’s Waddle had four punt returns for 128 yards last year against A&M. EDGE: ALABAMA

Intangibles

A&M has lost seven straight to Alabama and the three losses at Bryant-Denny Stadium were all by at least 19 points. The crowd will be around 25,000 because of COVID-19, which could help the Aggies, but it is Alabama’s home opener. Alabama coach Nick Saban is going for his 20th straight victory against former assistants, including the fourth against A&M’s Jimbo Fisher. EDGE: ALABAMA