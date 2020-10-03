Texas A&M at Alabama: Pregame Blitz

When the Aggies run
Saturday’s game will be a huge test for Texas A&M’s much-maligned offensive line and running back Isaiah Spiller, who mustered only 27 yards on 10 carries with a fumble against Alabama last year. Quarterback Kellen Mond has rushed for 188 yards on 34 carries in his last two meetings with Alabama. Mond’s productive legs and big runs by Ainias Smith are musts for success against the Southeastern Conference’s best defense led by All-America linebacker Dylan Moses. EDGE: ALABAMA
When the Aggies pass
Alabama has one of the nation’s best defensive lines, a huge concern with A&M’s iffy pass protection and young receiving corps. One or two of those youngsters need to step up, and tight end Jalen Wydermyer has to improve on his two-catch performance against Vanderbilt. Alabama has a shut-down cornerback in All-American Patrick Surtain II. EDGE: ALABAMA
When the Crimson Tide run
Alabama’s Najee Harris and Brian Robinson Jr. combined for 165 yards rushing and five catches for 52 yards last year against A&M. With 29 starts, senior tackle Alex Leatherwood is the best player on offensive line that returns three other starters. They will test the middle of A&M’s defense, which had starting linebacker Anthony Hines III opt out less than two weeks ago. A&M’s defensive line is led by tackle Bobby Brown, who signed with the Aggies over Alabama. EDGE: ALABAMA
When the Crimson Tide pass
Wide receivers Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith are potential first-round NFL picks who make things easier for quarterback Mac Jones. The NFL-caliber offensive line also helps Jones, who has started only five games but already has solid numbers, completing 67.4% of his passes with 17 TDs to only three interceptions. A&M needs big games from cornerbacks Myles Jones and Jaylon Jones along with its rush ends, especially Micheal Clemons who was great against Vanderbilt with 1.5 sacks. Now he needs to do it on the big stage. EDGE: ALABAMA
Special teams
A&M freshman Nik Constantinou will be punting on the road for the first time. A&M also had two major gaffes in the return game last week. Alabama’s Waddle had four punt returns for 128 yards last year against A&M. EDGE: ALABAMA
Intangibles
A&M has lost seven straight to Alabama and the three losses at Bryant-Denny Stadium were all by at least 19 points. The crowd will be around 25,000 because of COVID-19, which could help the Aggies, but it is Alabama’s home opener. Alabama coach Nick Saban is going for his 20th straight victory against former assistants, including the fourth against A&M’s Jimbo Fisher. EDGE: ALABAMA
TEXAS A&M MUST:
• Protect the football: Texas A&M lost three fumbles last week, and it feels like four since they recovered one but was short on fouth-and-1.
• Move the chains: A&M needs sustained drives because Alabama’s receivers can score from anywhere.
• Be smart and special: A&M try to return two kicks it shouldn’t have last week, one resulting in a safety.
ALABAMA MUST:
• Pressure Mond: Alabama sacked A&M quarterback Kellen Mond seven times and intercepted two of his passes in his last trip to Tuscaloosa.
• Do the Waddle: Jaylen Waddle had 128 yards in punt returns and a 31-yard touchdown catch in last year’s victory over the Aggies.
• Remember the basics: Alabama has arguably the nation’s best offensive line — running behind it is always a good option.
