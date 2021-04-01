 Skip to main content
Texas A&M announces rosters for Legends Flag Football game
Texas A&M Maroon and White spring game

2012 Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel catches the ball as he warms-up with fellow Texas A&M lettermen for a halftime alumni game on Saturday, April 14, 2018, at Kyle Field.

 Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie

Former Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel will be the signal-caller for both teams in the A&M Lettermen’s Association’s Aggie Legends Flag Football game at halftime of the Maroon & White Game on April 24 at Kyle Field.

Team Pickard will be coached by Jackie Sherrill with Kevin Smith as coordinator. Team Pickard’s roster will include Chet Brooks, Domingo Bryant, Mark Dennard, Jeff Fuller Jr., Christine Michael, Uzoma Nwachukwu, Carl Roaches, Pat Thomas and Aaron Wallace. Honorary coaches will include Tyrel Dodson, Otaro Alaka, Deshazor Everett, Josh Lambo, Daylon Mack, Kendrick Rogers, Ricky Seals-Jones and Trayveon Williams.

Team Crow will be coached by Bubba Bean with Dante Hall as coordinator. Team Crow’s players will include Phil Bennett, Ray Childress, Sammy Davis, Eric England, Geoff Hangartner, Edd Hargett, Bethel Johnson, Sirr Parker and Floyd Raven. Honorary coaches will be Germain Ifedi, Kingsley Keke, Kevin Matthews, Mike Matthews, Jake Matthews, Von Miller, Damontre Moore and Cedric Ogbuehi.

