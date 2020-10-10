 Skip to main content
Texas A&M announces new fan protocols for volleyball matches
Texas A&M announced Friday that it has a reduced-capacity, distanced-seating plan designed to host fans at Reed Arena while focusing on the recommended health protocols for the well-being of student-athletes, fans and staff this volleyball season.

Fans must wear face coverings over the nose and mouth at all times except when eating or drinking. Not complying may result in removal from the venue.

All registers at Reed Arena will be cashless, including for tickets, concessions and merchandise.

Season ticket holders will have reserved seating, while the remainder of the sections will be general admission with socially distanced pods of seats throughout the arena. Tickets will be available only on game day with no advance sales. Ticket windows will open one hour before first serve. All A&M students with a 2020 sports pass may gain admission to each match with a valid student ID.

The A&M volleyball team will open the season against LSU at 1 p.m. Oct. 17 at Reed Arena.

