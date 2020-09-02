 Skip to main content
Texas A&M announces name of new swimming, diving facility
Texas A&M announced Wednesday that its new swimming and diving facility will be named the Anne S. & Henry B. “Hank” Paup ’70 Pavilion. Hank Paup was a member of the A&M swimming team in 1966-70. The facility is scheduled to be completed this fall with a grand opening in January. Builders broke ground in the fall of 2019.

