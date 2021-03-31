Texas A&M announces details for Maroon & White Game

Admission will be free and gates will open at noon for the Texas A&M football team’s Maroon & White Game set for 1 p.m. April 24, A&M announced Thursday while unveiling details for the game.

Fans will be required to wear masks except when eating or drinking. Concession stands will be open and selling alcohol. Public entries will be open at Southeast Activation Tower (SEAT), Northwest Activation Tower (NWAT) and Northeast Activation Tower (NEAT) 3, 5 and 8.

The Fan Zone also will open at 10:30 a.m.

Parking at the Stallings Blvd. Garage and the University Center Garage will be $10 or $5 at West Campus Garage, lots 61, 74, 97, 100a-c (Reed Arena), 100e-g (Reed Arena) and 104.