Texas A&M-Alabama men’s basketball game moved to Thursday
The Texas A&M men’s basketball game against eighth-ranked Alabama set for Wednesday at Reed Arena has been moved to 2 p.m. Thursday due to the winter storm. The game will be broadcast live on the SEC Network (Suddenlink Ch. 40) and WTAW (1620 AM, 94.5 FM).

Due to COVID-19 issues, A&M (8-7, 2-6) hasn’t played since winning at Kansas State 68-61 on Jan. 30 in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. Alabama (17-5, 12-1) is coming off a 115-82 victory over Georgia on Saturday in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

