Texas A&M AD Ross Bjork: ‘SEC has to stay the course’

The Southeastern Conference wasn’t caught off-guard Tuesday by the Big Ten and Pac-12 Conferences postponing fall sports.
“We were all ready for that, nothing really surprised us with those outcomes,” A&M athletic director Ross Bjork said Wednesday on the school’s Studio 12 podcast. “But we know that things are fluid, things are changing. The quote that I’ve used is we’re not day-by-day, we’re 15 by 15 — we’re 15 minutes at a time because things are changing rapidly.”
Wednesday was a quiet day as the Atlantic Coast Conference, the Big 12 Conference and SEC continued to move forward with plans for fall sports. The Big 12 announced an updated football schedule.
“[The SEC has] to stay the course,” Bjork said. “We can’t let the noise around us affect us, even though it’s very noisy. It’s very bumpy. It’s going to be rocky over the next couple of weeks as things are just evolving. But my mind is, look, we have to try. We provide opportunities. That’s our job every single day.”
This is a big week for Bryan-College Station and Texas A&M with students arriving for classes, which starts Wednesday. A&M football practice will start Monday. Texas A&M’s football, soccer and volleyball players can’t be placed in bubbles to help keep them healthy, but there are guidelines they can follow to combat the coronavirus.
“We’ve created what we call functional units around our teams,” said Bjork, adding that the key is for the athletes in each sport to be on the inside of that functional unit. “You can’t have a lot of people going in and out of that functional unit that don’t really have a working function, if you will. So we’ve created those to try to protect our student-athletes the best that we can. Classes are virtual for our student-athletes. And so we’ve gone almost 100% of our student-athletes are taking online classes. So we’re doing the best we can to make sure that the data continues to go in a positive direction.”
