Texas A&M AD Ross Bjork says athletics department handling virus well

College football opens this weekend with a Football Championship Subdivision matchup between Austin Peay and Central Arkansas, giving fans a fix they have been anxiously awaiting.
College administrators can’t wait either.
The days following Saturday’s season opener will provide important COVID-19 data that other programs want to study, A&M athletics director Ross Bjork said Wednesday on the Studio 12 radio show.
“They’re playing on Saturday, but what happens next Wednesday and Thursday after they played each other and they’d test again?” Bjork said. “Did anything happen? Was there an outbreak because of that game? We need to be monitoring those things.”
The Southeastern Conference pushed the start of its season to Sept. 26 partly to have a chance to assess the coronavirus pandemic as more sports returned to play and students arrived on campuses.
While Saturday gives Bjork and others a first good look at a college football, numbers have started to compile as A&M students have made their way back to College Station. According to a COVID-19 dashboard run by the university, 407 people associated with A&M have tested positive since Aug. 2 with an overall 12.88% positivity rate.
Bjork said despite the rise in numbers in the campus’ general population, once-a-week testing has kept the virus at bay among student-athletes. Last week, head football coach Jimbo Fisher said there were no positive cases on the team with a couple of players in insolation due to contact tracing. The athletics department is prepared to deal with a small spike in cases up to about 10, Bjork said.
SEC schools will use an outside agency contracted by the conference to begin testing athletes three times per week on Sept. 7. The identity of the agency has yet to be released by the SEC or A&M.
A&M’s athletics department is currently using polymerase chain reaction testing, which involves a less invasive nasal swab. The cost for testing, which will be approximately $1.5 million for the fall at A&M, will be paid for by the schools’ athletics departments. Everyone included in the Aggies’ travel party on road football games will be tested on Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays, Bjork said.
Through a contact A&M has in the NBA, the Aggie athletics department presented the SEC with information on SalivaDirect, a saliva test that was developed by Yale and funded by the NBA. The saliva test has been administered to NBA players in the league’s Florida bubble along with nasal PCR tests with matching results, according to a report by ESPN. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued emergency authorization of the test in mid-August.
From the information provided by A&M and the NBA contact, the SEC and the conference medical task force has been looking at the new testing technology.
“Things like a cheek swab or a saliva test, those things are emerging and we hope that as this thing gets going that it will be part of the testing system,” Bjork said. “We don’t have it quite yet, but we’re studying it. The SEC is looking at it. Our third-party agency will have access to be able to look into it, and if it comes about throughout the season and we change the protocols, I think it would be the best thing for everyone.”
SalivaDirect and similar tests would also be cheaper in the long run, Bjork said. According to the ESPN report, SalivaDirect could cost as low as $4 per test with a consumer cost of approximately $15 to $20. The test also can return results in as short as a few hours.
Bjork said the athletics department is keeping tabs on COVID-19 testing numbers across the community with a keen eye on not taxing the healthcare system by raising the number of hospitalizations in the Brazos Valley. As of Wednesday morning, that number was eight.
For now, the stress remains on responsible pandemic living, a message that Bjork believes might be heeded until well into 2021.
“The key message right now is we can’t let our guard down,” Bjork said. “We need to keep reinforcing masking, social distancing. Let’s avoid large gatherings right now ... again, another reason why I think it was smart to delay.”
NOTES — The SEC is considering a split schedule for volleyball, soccer and cross country, which would include conference games and tournaments in the fall and NCAA championships in the spring, Bjork said. The fall segment for soccer and volleyball could result in six to 10 matches and a conference tournament in soccer. The SEC does not hold a conference tournament in volleyball.
