Texas A&M AD Bjork supports players' right to protest

Texas A&M student-athletes have the athletics department’s support to express their first amendment rights as they wish during the national anthem, athletics director Ross Bjork said Tuesday.

As a part of a 12th Man Productions virtual town hall meeting, Bjork said the objective of the department is to support student-athletes in all of the endeavors.

“Last time I have checked, freedom of speech is alive and well in this country. It’s alive and well at Texas A&M,” Bjork said. “All of those ties into what’s happening in our country right now. There’s people that are hurting. Our Black student-athletes have been hurting for all summer and beyond.”

For sports other than football, the SEC mandates teams be on the playing surface during the national anthem.

Prior to each season, the athletics department and coaching staffs have had conversations with the players about the repercussions of the various decisions they make, Bjork said.

“We had a dialogue about it,” Bjork said. “We were proactive in this dialogue. We talked to the players about here’s the pros and cons. Here’s what you may face if you do this.”