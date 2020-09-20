 Skip to main content
Tennessee preview: Late-season winning streak gives Vol fans hope for 2020
SEC 2020

Tennessee’s Jeremy Pruitt has Volunteer fans feverishly singing Rocky Top after the program almost hit rock bottom.

Pruitt looked like a bad coaching hire when the Vols opened last season with a 38-30 loss to Georgia State, the school’s first victory over a Power Five conference team. Things got worse as the Vols started 1-4 with the lone victory over Chattanooga, an FCS team. But Tennessee turned things around by winning seven of eight, including a six-game winning streak to end the season capped by a come-from-behind 23-22 victory over Indiana in the Gator Bowl.

Defense keyed the turnaround. Pruitt, who was a defensive coordinator at Florida State and Alabama, took over a unit in 2017 that allowed 412.9 yards and 29.1 points per game to rank 81st and 83rd, respectively. The Vols improved to 377.5 yards (49th) and 27.9 points (77th) per game in Pruitt’s first season and jumped to 334.5 yards (23rd) and 21.7 points (29th) per game last season.

Tennessee has to replace only three defensive starters, and middle linebacker Daniel Bituli and safety Nigel Warrior return after combining for 158 tackles. Tennessee put pressure on offenses with 34 sacks, which ranked third in the SEC, but the Vols ranked only 10th in turnover margin.

“We’ve got to get more turnovers on defense, especially when you talk about fumbles,” Pruitt said. “We did not get nearly enough last year, so that’s got to be a focus for us.”

The Vols recovered four fumbles to tie for 118th in the country.

Tennessee expects improvement on offense with eight starters returning. The Vols settled on Jarrett Guarantano as the starting quarterback for the last two games of the season after he came off the bench to beat Mississippi State, South Carolina, Alabama-Birmingham and Kentucky.

Tennessee should be better at running the football with its two leading rushers returning in Ty Chandler and Eric Gray, who combined for 1,194 yards and 5.1 yards per carry. Senior offensive guard Trey Smith leads a veteran group up front that has 79 career starts.

Tennessee's 2020 schedule

9/26 at South Carolina

Williams-Brice Stadium

10/3 vs. Missouri

Neyland Stadium

10/10 at Georgia

Sanford Stadium

10/17 vs. Kentucky

Neyland Stadium

10/24 vs. Alabama

Neyland Stadium

11/7 at Arkansas

Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

11/14 vs. Texas A&M

Neyland Stadium

11/21 at Auburn

Jordan-Hare Stadium

11/28 at Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt Stadium

12/5 vs. Florida

Neyland Stadium

Key players

OL Trey Smith, right (32 games played)

RB Eric Gray (539 yards, 5.3 avg., 4 TDs)

QB Jarrett Guarantano (152-of-257, 2,158 yards, 16 TDs, 8 INTs)

LB Henry To’o To’o (72 tackles, 5 TFL, 1 FR)

DB Bryce Thompson (32 tackles, 3 INTs, 1 sack)

WR Josh Palmer (34 receptions, 457 yards, 1 TD)

DL Kivon Bennett (27 tackles, 6 TFL, 2 sacks)

OL Wanya Morris (13 games)

K Brent Cimaglia (23-of-27 FG, 35-of-35 XP)

