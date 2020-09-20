Tennessee preview: Late-season winning streak gives Vol fans hope for 2020

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tennessee’s Jeremy Pruitt has Volunteer fans feverishly singing Rocky Top after the program almost hit rock bottom.

Pruitt looked like a bad coaching hire when the Vols opened last season with a 38-30 loss to Georgia State, the school’s first victory over a Power Five conference team. Things got worse as the Vols started 1-4 with the lone victory over Chattanooga, an FCS team. But Tennessee turned things around by winning seven of eight, including a six-game winning streak to end the season capped by a come-from-behind 23-22 victory over Indiana in the Gator Bowl.

Defense keyed the turnaround. Pruitt, who was a defensive coordinator at Florida State and Alabama, took over a unit in 2017 that allowed 412.9 yards and 29.1 points per game to rank 81st and 83rd, respectively. The Vols improved to 377.5 yards (49th) and 27.9 points (77th) per game in Pruitt’s first season and jumped to 334.5 yards (23rd) and 21.7 points (29th) per game last season.

Tennessee has to replace only three defensive starters, and middle linebacker Daniel Bituli and safety Nigel Warrior return after combining for 158 tackles. Tennessee put pressure on offenses with 34 sacks, which ranked third in the SEC, but the Vols ranked only 10th in turnover margin.