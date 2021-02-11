Tenacious Lady Ranger basketball team hungry for another playoff run

“Every one of our girls on the varsity have playoff experience,” Shelton said. “We have two point guards who have played in the playoffs for two or three years.”

That experience has helped the Lady Rangers to a 19-5 overall record and a 12-2 mark in 19-5A with both losses to fourth-ranked College Station.

“We’ve won a lot of games that are close that maybe in the past couple of years we might not have won because of our inexperience,” Shelton said. “We seem to keep our composure really well this year.”

Rudder has been making opponents uncomfortable in recent weeks with good defensive pressure.

“I think we’re playing about as well as we have all year,” Shelton said. “We’re shooting the ball really well.”

It’s taken time for Rudder’s pressing defense to come around because of the shortened nondistrict schedule, a problem all teams have dealt with while playing in the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It takes awhile to get into the system we’d like to run,” Shelton said. “I think right now we’re about we’re we’d be in the middle of district as far as number of [fastbreaks] go, so I feel good about us.”

•

NOTES — The Rudder-Lake Creek winner advances to play the Pflugerville Hendrickson-Austin Liberal Arts & Science Academy winner. ... Rudder lost in the regional quarterfinals the last two seasons to a district rival, Magnolia West in 2019 and College Station last year.