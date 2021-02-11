Tenacious Lady Ranger basketball team hungry for another playoff run

The Rudder girls basketball team is counting on defense and two point guards being keys to postseason success.
The Lady Rangers, who reached the third round the last two seasons, will open the Class 5A playoffs against the Montgomery Lake Creek at 6 p.m. Friday in Navasota.
Lake Creek (16-10) tied New Caney for second place in District 20-5A but lost the tiebreaker game for seeding 45-37. The score suited the style of Lake Creek, which is averaging 48.5 points per game.
“They are a real deliberate offense,” Rudder head coach John Shelton said. “They’re going to pass the ball around and try to work it through set plays. It’s a typical, disciplined girls basketball team, and that’s something we’re going to have to get them out of and play our style.”
Rudder’s style creates offense through defense.
Leading the way is senior point guard Tianna Mathis, who has signed with Texas-Permian Basin. She’s complemented by junior Bryanna Turner.
“They’re interchangeable,” Shelton said. “We like to play them together. They both start, and it just makes us a lot better when you have two point guards, because both of them can start our break, and that’s tough for a defense to handle as far as getting back.”
Mathis is averaging 15.3 points and 4.4 assists per game, and Turner averages 8.4 points and 5.1 assists. Mathis and senior forward Keundra Kelly, who is averaging 12.4 points and 6.4 rebounds per game, are four-year starters who have made the playoffs every year.
“Every one of our girls on the varsity have playoff experience,” Shelton said. “We have two point guards who have played in the playoffs for two or three years.”
That experience has helped the Lady Rangers to a 19-5 overall record and a 12-2 mark in 19-5A with both losses to fourth-ranked College Station.
“We’ve won a lot of games that are close that maybe in the past couple of years we might not have won because of our inexperience,” Shelton said. “We seem to keep our composure really well this year.”
Rudder has been making opponents uncomfortable in recent weeks with good defensive pressure.
“I think we’re playing about as well as we have all year,” Shelton said. “We’re shooting the ball really well.”
It’s taken time for Rudder’s pressing defense to come around because of the shortened nondistrict schedule, a problem all teams have dealt with while playing in the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It takes awhile to get into the system we’d like to run,” Shelton said. “I think right now we’re about we’re we’d be in the middle of district as far as number of [fastbreaks] go, so I feel good about us.”
•
NOTES — The Rudder-Lake Creek winner advances to play the Pflugerville Hendrickson-Austin Liberal Arts & Science Academy winner. ... Rudder lost in the regional quarterfinals the last two seasons to a district rival, Magnolia West in 2019 and College Station last year.