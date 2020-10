Bryan’s Bryson Davis scored on a 9-yard run in the Viking JV football team’s 20-7 loss to Temple on Thursday at Merrill Green Stadium. Josue Velazquez kicked the extra point. On defense for Bryan (2-2, 0-2), Christian Dunlap had an interception; Bryler Cox recovered a fumble; and Jacob Chavez and Evander Williams helped lead the unit. Bryan will play at Belton at 6 p.m. next Thursday.