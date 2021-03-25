TE Jalen Wydermyer out for spring drills as Aggie football team looks to rebuild offensive line

Texas A&M junior tight end Jalen Wydermyer will miss spring practice due to a cut on his finger that required surgery, head coach Jimbo Fisher said in a press conference Thursday.
Wydermyer is one of five players who Fisher believes will miss the entirety of the spring session, which begins Monday and culminates with the Maroon & White Game on April 24 at Kyle Field. Wide receiver Caleb Chapman, offensive lineman Grayson Reed and Trey Zuhn and tight end Blake Smith also may miss spring practice.
Wydermyer, who finished second on the team in receiving yards with 506 last season, cut his finger in what Fisher called a “freak accident” off the field. It required surgery on a tendon.
“It’s all fine,” Fisher said. “Just have to get it stretched out. He can’t take any hits or anything on it.”
Smith suffered a setback while rehabilitating his knee by damaging the meniscus, Fisher said. After arriving in Aggieland as a true freshman last fall, Smith suffered a knee injury during fall camp that ended his season prematurely.
“The main part of his knee is good,” Fisher said.
The weight of first-team repetitions at tight end this spring should fall to sophomore Baylor Cupp, who has missed both of his seasons at A&M due to injuries suffered during fall camps. The Under Armor All-American from Brock broke his ankle before the 2019 season, then last fall he separated his shoulder before the season began.
Chapman tore his ACL catching a 51-yard touchdown pass in the Aggies’ 41-38 win over then-No. 4 Florida last season. He had a career-high 151 yards and two touchdowns on nine catches in the game. Fisher said the junior could be ready to practice by the end of spring drills but isn’t going to be rushed back to action.
Reed was carted off the field after sustaining a knee injury on the first drive of the Aggies’ 52-24 loss to Alabama last season.
Zuhn is an incoming freshman from Fossil Ridge in Fort Collins, Colorado. He tore his ACL last fall before his senior season and is still recovering from the injury, Fisher said.
“He’ll be good about the time spring is over,” Fisher said.
Zuhn, who was born in College Station, is one of six offense linemen in the Aggies’ 2021 signing class as A&M tries to bolster a unit that lost four starters from last season. Junior center Luke Matthews, who missed last season due to a shoulder injury, is healthy and ready to return.
“I think there is a really good group of guys there,” Fisher said of his offensive linemen. “I’m anxious to see how they fit and how they fit with each other. The talent is there no doubt. Experience is one thing, and hopefully you can get them where you want to be, but you have to mix and match. Coming out of spring, it’s important to see who can play, and we’ll keep developing that chemistry as we go.”
All-American junior Kenyon Green, A&M’s lone returning starter on the offensive line, will practice at all five spots this spring, Fisher said.
“Not all linemen you have have those capabilities,” Fisher said. “Kenyon does. He can play center, guard and tackle, and we’ll incorporate him in at different spots to see where he fits ... where it fits for him and where it fits for our team to have the best possible five guys on the field at one time.”
•
NOTES — A&M has suspended sophomore wide receiver Demond Demas, who was charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana after a traffic stop in Brazos County earlier this month. A&M student-athletes are suspended from athletics activities upon arrest by school policy. The player then meets with athletics department officials to determine an appropriate course of action on a case-by-case basis. Fisher confirmed that Demas has yet to meet with school officials. “When that gets cleared up, he’ll be back in action with us,” Fisher said. ... Former A&M linebacker Anthony Hines III is using his NFL pro day workout to support the Uplifting Athletes’ 2021 Reps For Rare Diseases campaign. Fans can donate to the cause at upliftingathletes.org.