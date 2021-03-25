TE Jalen Wydermyer out for spring drills as Aggie football team looks to rebuild offensive line

Chapman tore his ACL catching a 51-yard touchdown pass in the Aggies’ 41-38 win over then-No. 4 Florida last season. He had a career-high 151 yards and two touchdowns on nine catches in the game. Fisher said the junior could be ready to practice by the end of spring drills but isn’t going to be rushed back to action.

Reed was carted off the field after sustaining a knee injury on the first drive of the Aggies’ 52-24 loss to Alabama last season.

Zuhn is an incoming freshman from Fossil Ridge in Fort Collins, Colorado. He tore his ACL last fall before his senior season and is still recovering from the injury, Fisher said.

“He’ll be good about the time spring is over,” Fisher said.

Zuhn, who was born in College Station, is one of six offense linemen in the Aggies’ 2021 signing class as A&M tries to bolster a unit that lost four starters from last season. Junior center Luke Matthews, who missed last season due to a shoulder injury, is healthy and ready to return.