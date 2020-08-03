TCL commissioner Brian Nelson hired as an assistant at Oakland University

Texas Collegiate League commissioner and former Brazos Valley Bombers head coach Brian Nelson has been hired at Oakland University, according to d1baseball.com’s Kendall Rogers.
Nelson, who graduated from Texas A&M after attending Air Force to play baseball and football, was an assistant coach with the Bombers in 2012 and ’13. He was the Bombers head coach in 2018 and ’19 before becoming TCL commissioner this season. Nelson also was head coach at Brazos Christian in 2013, leading them to the state title game.
Nelson started his college coaching career as an assistant at Mary Hardin-Baylor in 2012. He was a volunteer assistant at Lamar in 2014 and ’15. He also was an assistant at Texas-Rio Grande Valley from 2016-18.
Oakland University, which competes in the Horizon League, recently hired Jordan Banfield as head baseball coach. Banfield was the associate head coach and recruiting coordinator at Akron the last two seasons. Nelson completes Banfield’s staff, Rogers tweeted.