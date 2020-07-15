Texas A&M’s Taylor Smith hit a two-run homer and a single in leading the Brazos Valley Bombers to a 7-2 victory over the Frisco RoughRiders on Wednesday night at Travis Field.
Smith’s home run capped a three-run first inning and gave the Bombers (7-4) a lead they didn’t relinquish as they snapped a two-game losing streak. Smith, who played at Grayson College this spring, had a hand in every inning the Bombers scored, getting a single in the one-run sixth and a walk in a three-run eighth.
Frisco (4-10) scored single runs in the second and third innings to pull within 3-2, but the Bombers’ bullpen retired the last 17 batters, 10 of them via strikeouts.
Frisco held on for a 5-4 victory in the opener of the series Tuesday by taking advantage of seven walks. The Bombers allowed only two walks Wednesday, both by starting pitcher Travis Hester who also was touched for three of Frisco’s four hits.
The Bombers, who scored three runs in the ninth and had the bases loaded when the game ended Tuesday, had a much faster start Wednesday. Kelby Weyler dumped a liner into right field near the line for a double. He took third on a groundout and scored on a wild pitch. Texas A&M’s Bryce Blaum walked before Smith lined a homer over the left-field fence. It was Smith’s second of the year, the team’s fifth overall and its first at home.
The Bombers tacked on an insurance run in the sixth.
Blaum singled, chasing left-hander Kaden Krowka who had retired the first six batters he faced. The Bombers, facing right-handed reliever Chase Lorg, put Blaum in motion on a 1-2 pitch to Smith, who hit a slow roller to where the second baseman had been before leaving to cover second base. Blaum sped to third on the single and scored an out later on a sacrifice fly by fellow Aggie Logan Sartori.
Austin Bost, another Aggie, got in on the scoring with an RBI single to cap the three-run eighth.
Frisco, batting only . 210 for the season, cut Brazos Valley’s lead to 3-1 on Ramsey Amador’s sacrifice fly, which scored Bobby Goodloe who opened the inning with a single and took third on Kade Fletcher’s double.
Frisco’s Isaiah Ortega-Jones singled to start the third. He stole two bases, taking third on ball four to Wyatt Stapp, ending Hester’s night. Frisco’s Dan Pruitt hit a grounder that third baseman Blaum couldn’t field, scoring Ortega-Jones. Bombers’ reliever Trevis Sundgren bounced back to retire the next two batters, leaving two runners in scoring position. Five more Bomber relievers combined for six shutout innings, striking out 11 with the lone hit a one-out single by Amador.
The Bombers, who remained a game behind the San Antonio Chanclas (9-4) in the TCL South standings, will try to win their fourth straight series at 7:05 p.m. Thursday against the RoughRiders.
