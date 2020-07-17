The Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools is delaying the start of fall sports and activities to Sept. 8, the organization announced in a webinar Friday.
The organization also announced that the state championships for fall sports will not move from their scheduled dates, resulting in a truncated schedule for those programs.
During the webinar, TAPPS executive director Bryan Bunselmeyer emphasized the importance of following state and local guidelines as teams continue summer workouts and eventually begin their seasons amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Schools will only be allowed to conduct strength and conditioning workouts for the first week of fall-season practices, with most sports allowed to participate in games, tournaments or meets beginning Sept. 21.
Football, soccer and field hockey games are scheduled to begin Sept. 28.
Football teams can begin practicing in full pads Sept. 15 and can hold a scrimmage on Sept. 21. Only one scrimmage is allowed for the 2020 season. Any player that isn’t present during the first week will be limited to strength and conditioning for a week when they return to practice.
Summer strength and conditioning workouts and sport-specific instruction are extended through Sept. 7. If a school begins the fall semester during that time, teams will be allowed to conduct three hours of those workouts per day with a cap of 15 hours per week.
TAPPS also adjusted its schedule for winter sports, moving the start date for practices to Nov. 2 with games scheduled to begin Nov. 12.
The next TAPPS fall planning webinar is scheduled for Aug. 3, the original start date for fall practices. The University Interscholastic League is expected to make an announcement Monday regarding the start of fall sports, according to Thomas Jones of the Austin American-Statesman.
NOTES – TAPPS announced that any combination of in-person or virtual instruction, including dual credit, will count toward athletic eligibility as long as the courses are part of the member school’s curriculum.
