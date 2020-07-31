Sydney Carter joins coaching staff of Texas A&M women's basketball team

Former Texas A&M women’s basketball player Sydney Carter has joined the team’s coaching staff as its video coordinator, the school announced Friday.
Carter played for A&M from 2008-12 and helped the Aggies win the Big 12 Conference tournament in 2010 and the national championship in 2011. She made the Big 12’s All-Defensive team twice, the team’s Miss Defense Award three times and the team’s Miss Aggie Award as a senior. She played four years in the WNBA and seven years overall as a professional, including for the Latvian/Estonian championship team three times and the 2016 champion of the Eastern European League.