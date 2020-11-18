Student video crew plays important role for College Station football team

Sand-Perry played football through his sophomore year and was asked if he wanted to film during the following spring. The next season as a junior, Sand-Perry knew the film crew was only going to have two guys, and they asked him if he wanted to return. Sand-Perry said yes and never left.

“I was hesitant at first, but I decided to do it,” Sand-Perry said. “When I was doing the 2019 season, I decided, ‘This is pretty interesting. I’m going to stick with it.’ Now I’m a senior ... I’ve kind of taken up the leadership role.”

Coming into his freshman year, Ash asked Walsh if he could help the team in any way and was offered a position on the film crew. Ash said he hopes to attend Oklahoma State and join the football film crew there.

“It’s just another way to be a part of the team, and I like it,” Ash said. “You still put the same sacrifice as most of the players put in. You practice every day. You film it. You film them. You have to keep your grades up to keep filming, so it’s basically being a player, but you’re filming.”