Still Creek Ranch boys basketball team wins first TCAL state title

Still Creek Ranch, which has been working with at-risk children since 1988, accomplished another first when its boys basketball team won the TCAL’s Class 2A state championship last month.
Senior Jordan Priest and junior Xavier Freel led the Colts to a 43-30 victory over the San Antonio Town East Christian Eagles at Trinity Christian Academy in Cedar Hill. Priest had 10 rebounds, nine points, seven assists and four steals to earn most valuable player honors as the Colts (14-14) won three playoff games. Freel added 10 points, four rebounds, five assists and two steals.
Still Creek has had an athletic program eight years, competing in TCAL for the last six. The Colts were state runners-up in 2016 and finished third in 2019.
Still Creek athletic director Ron Deeter thought the Colts would have a chance for a successful 2020-21 season with most of the players having been together for three or four years. Last year’s team had one senior and another player left the ranch.
All but one of the team’s nine players live at the home of head coach Wes Priest. He is a house parent who has been with the basketball program since its inception, first as an assistant coach and now as head coach for the last four years.
Still Creek, which has approximately 16 high school students, didn’t have enough girls to field a team, but three of its students helped Cornerstone Christian win the Class 2A state title. Still Creek also competes in cross country and volleyball. It didn’t have enough players to field a team last season, with its girls playing in a home school league made up of Bryan-College Station teams, which will be the case again this fall, Deeter said.
Still Creek has grades fourth through 12th. It aims to get youth at 11 or 12 years of age, Deeter said.
“We want them to graduate,” Deeter said. “Some kids go back home, but our goal is to have them graduate. We are fully accredited.”
Deeter was the coordinator when Still Creek added sports, being elevated to athletic director five years ago.
Junior Prince Fomba also scored nine points in the state championship game with senior Charlie Logue adding six. Other contributors were sophomores Trey Free and Max Logue, and freshman Braeden Maloney. Sophomore Steven Brown and eighth-grader Jaiden Simpson didn’t see action. Still Creek advanced to the title game with a 44-40 victory over the Annapolis Christian Academy Warriors as Fomba had 16 points and Priest added nine along with 12 rebounds. Still Creek opened the tournament with a 72-46 victory over the Faith Christian Saints. Trey Freel had 24 points, Priest 20 and Xavier Freel 14.