Still Creek Ranch boys basketball team wins first TCAL state title

Still Creek Ranch, which has been working with at-risk children since 1988, accomplished another first when its boys basketball team won the TCAL’s Class 2A state championship last month.

Senior Jordan Priest and junior Xavier Freel led the Colts to a 43-30 victory over the San Antonio Town East Christian Eagles at Trinity Christian Academy in Cedar Hill. Priest had 10 rebounds, nine points, seven assists and four steals to earn most valuable player honors as the Colts (14-14) won three playoff games. Freel added 10 points, four rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Still Creek has had an athletic program eight years, competing in TCAL for the last six. The Colts were state runners-up in 2016 and finished third in 2019.

Still Creek athletic director Ron Deeter thought the Colts would have a chance for a successful 2020-21 season with most of the players having been together for three or four years. Last year’s team had one senior and another player left the ranch.

All but one of the team’s nine players live at the home of head coach Wes Priest. He is a house parent who has been with the basketball program since its inception, first as an assistant coach and now as head coach for the last four years.