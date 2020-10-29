Stepping into his own: A&M Consolidated quarterback Kyle Willis leads Tigers to 5-0 start

“What I like about Kyle is that we saw that in him as a young man,” Fedora said. “Freshman year a lot of times when we get into playoffs we bring our quarterbacks up to where they’re around those other guys and learning. He’s one of those guys that it’s not about the numbers he puts up; it’s only about getting that W.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Willis replaced Gage Pahl, who graduated earlier this year and led the Tigers to a 11-1 season in 2019.

Willis said learning from Pahl throughout the years has been important to his game and he still talks to him weekly. The two quarterbacks have a friendship on and off the field, which helped the Tigers when Pahl suffered an injury during the spring of his junior year, giving Willis valuable on-the-job training.

“His junior year he was hurt so I had to take over for spring ball and he would stand behind me,” Willis said. “He helped me out a lot then and we’re friends on and off the field.”

During quarantine, Willis’ previous training, both as a leader and a quarterback, came in handy when the Tigers had to find new ways to prepare for the season. Like Pahl or Peel or Williams, Willis became a leader quickly and set the precedent for working out at home and practicing wherever he could.