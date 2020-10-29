Stepping into his own: A&M Consolidated quarterback Kyle Willis leads Tigers to 5-0 start

There isn’t a manual instructing high school football players on how to lead a team during COVID-19.
Aside from the obvious precautions that went into this season – pushing it back a month, canceling spring football and wearing masks in games and practices – players and teams were on their own.
Thankfully for A&M Consolidated, its first-year starting quarterback Kyle Willis started training for this season back when he was a freshman.
Willis grew up playing baseball, but quickly found his love for the gridiron outweighed his love for the diamond in middle school and switched to football permanently after his freshman year.
The former third baseman moved to quarterback right before entering high school and took his place under center on Consol’s freshman and junior varsity teams before getting moved up to varsity his junior year.
Willis said he learned from the Tigers’ key leaders years before he put on a varsity jersey.
“My freshman year they moved some guys up for playoffs and I remember sitting in the locker room during halftime and seeing guys like Kolby Peel and Trevor Williams talk to everybody and it was cool to see how they led,” Willis said.
Consol head coach Lee Fedora said Willis’ sponge-like attitude showed early in his career and it’s something that is still evident now as a senior.
“What I like about Kyle is that we saw that in him as a young man,” Fedora said. “Freshman year a lot of times when we get into playoffs we bring our quarterbacks up to where they’re around those other guys and learning. He’s one of those guys that it’s not about the numbers he puts up; it’s only about getting that W.”
Willis replaced Gage Pahl, who graduated earlier this year and led the Tigers to a 11-1 season in 2019.
Willis said learning from Pahl throughout the years has been important to his game and he still talks to him weekly. The two quarterbacks have a friendship on and off the field, which helped the Tigers when Pahl suffered an injury during the spring of his junior year, giving Willis valuable on-the-job training.
“His junior year he was hurt so I had to take over for spring ball and he would stand behind me,” Willis said. “He helped me out a lot then and we’re friends on and off the field.”
During quarantine, Willis’ previous training, both as a leader and a quarterback, came in handy when the Tigers had to find new ways to prepare for the season. Like Pahl or Peel or Williams, Willis became a leader quickly and set the precedent for working out at home and practicing wherever he could.
Willis also picked up golf during the offseason with some of his teammates. It became a bonding activity for the team, and although Willis admits he’s not becoming a golf pro any time soon, he said the team still plays on the weekends when they can.
Fedora said seeing Willis lead and improve this summer shows he is someone the team can lean on in challenging times.
“No doubt, Fedora said. “It shows his leadership and that’s the role we try to always find in a quarterback.”
The Tigers are undefeated this season and are in contention for another District 10-5A Division II title. Willis has helped keep Consol in the win column, racking up 1,282 yards passing and 16 touchdowns in just five games.
Last week in the Tigers’ district opener against Lamar Consolidated, Willis went 15 of 23 passing with 245 yards and three touchdowns on the way to a 56-0 shut out victory. But Willis said he’s laser focused on the team’s success rather than his own.
“To be honest I’m more worried about wins and losses rather than the numbers that I put up,” Willis said. “Our defense has really helped us out with getting good field position and Sutton [Lake] running has really opened up the pass game. So it’s not about me, it’s about what the team has done to set it up.”
Consol will continue 10-5A play this week against Huntsville at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bowers Stadium in the Harris Ratings’ top game in the state. Willis said the game plan is the same as in Week 1 – win.
“Our goal every week is just to be 1-0,” Willis said. “That’s the mindset we have and that’s the goal every week.”
