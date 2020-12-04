St. Joseph ready for playoffs after two-week hiatus

Fingers remained crossed, but barring any hiccups, the St. Joseph Eagles will be back on the gridiron this Friday for the first time since Nov. 13.
“We’re chomping at the bit to actually get out on the field,” St. Joseph coach Alec Castilleja said. “I think that’s going to be a positive for us that we’re going to be good to out there and play.”
Friday’s game has high stakes, too. St. Joseph faces Cedar Park’s Summit Christian Academy in the TAPPS Six-Man Division III quarterfinals in Beckville at 7:30 p.m.
The Eagles’ path to the third-round of the playoffs has been unorthodox. St. Joseph had a bye in the bi-district round and its area matchup against Living Rock Academy was forfeited, allowing the Eagles to advance to the regional round.
“We would’ve liked to play the teams that we could,” Castilleja said. “We would’ve gotten the first-round bye anyway, and then playing Living Rock earlier this season, we knew they were a good team and we were excited to play them again. Unfortunately, they weren’t able to play, but we’ll take what’s given to us because we know we work harder than anybody else in the state, as far as prepping. It just gave us another week to prep and we’re going to go out there Friday and play to the best of our abilities.”
It’s been a historic season for St. Joseph. The Eagles started the year by beating rival Allen Academy for the first time since moving to six-man and later won their first district championship in school history. The run has been special for St. Joseph’s 10 seniors, in particular, who started high school in Castilleja’s first season at the school.
“We’ve been looking forward to this all four years of high school,” senior quarterback Trace Brightwell said. “Our goal at the beginning of the season was ‘one step at a time’ and our first step was winning district. We got that done and we’re just trying to fill in our next steps and our last step is to make the state championship. We’re just focused on our next step right now, which is to beat Summit Christian. … We’ve worked over the last four years for this moment right now and we’re just hoping we can finish it out.”
Improving on defense has been a key to the Eagles’ success this season, Brightwell said. So far, St. Joseph has only allowed 58 points, 44 of which came in the season-opening win over Allen Academy.
“Last season, that’s probably what we struggled [with] the most and then coming back this season, we’re not giving up any points,” senior linebacker Twister Barrington said. “I think we’re just playing the fundamental game. We’re not doing anything fancy, we’re just playing our base defense.”
Strong defense has backed a versatile offense for the Eagles.
“A big thing about our team is we have so many different formations and so many different play-styles we can go from, so teams can’t really predict what we’re going to do because as soon as they predict what we’re going to do, we can change it up on them,” Brightwell said.
Film has been studied, players are healthy and rested, and now all that’s left to do is play. The Eagles are heavy underdogs to Summit Christian and Brightwell said the team will have to lean on its senior leadership to come away victorious.
“We’ve got to come out there and show them what we’re made of,” Barrington said. “In the polls, I think we’re down to lose by 45, so I think already coming out they’re going to think they’re going to roll over us. I think we can come out there and hit them hard and show them we’re there to play.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!