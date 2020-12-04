St. Joseph ready for playoffs after two-week hiatus

Fingers remained crossed, but barring any hiccups, the St. Joseph Eagles will be back on the gridiron this Friday for the first time since Nov. 13.

“We’re chomping at the bit to actually get out on the field,” St. Joseph coach Alec Castilleja said. “I think that’s going to be a positive for us that we’re going to be good to out there and play.”

Friday’s game has high stakes, too. St. Joseph faces Cedar Park’s Summit Christian Academy in the TAPPS Six-Man Division III quarterfinals in Beckville at 7:30 p.m.

The Eagles’ path to the third-round of the playoffs has been unorthodox. St. Joseph had a bye in the bi-district round and its area matchup against Living Rock Academy was forfeited, allowing the Eagles to advance to the regional round.

“We would’ve liked to play the teams that we could,” Castilleja said. “We would’ve gotten the first-round bye anyway, and then playing Living Rock earlier this season, we knew they were a good team and we were excited to play them again. Unfortunately, they weren’t able to play, but we’ll take what’s given to us because we know we work harder than anybody else in the state, as far as prepping. It just gave us another week to prep and we’re going to go out there Friday and play to the best of our abilities.”