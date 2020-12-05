 Skip to main content
St. Joseph football team falls in state quarterfinals
BECKVILLE — St. Joseph’s Trace Brightwell threw for 148 yards and three touchdowns, and Twister Bairrington ran for 148 yards and a score, but the Eagles couldn’t keep up with Summit Christian Academy and lost 64-37 in the TAPPS 6-man Division III state quarterfinals Friday.

St. Joseph’s Reid Millhollon, Gage Lipscomb and Evan Lawrence each caught a touchdown pass, and Jake Drabek had an 8-yard run.

Brightwell led St. Joseph’s defense with 13 tackles, while Lawrence had five tackles including a sack, and Justin Kristynik had three tackles and an interception.

