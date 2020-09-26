St. Joseph football rallies to beat Allen Academy 48-44

St. Joseph’s football team squeezed out all it had to top crosstown rival Allen Academy 48-44 in a thriller that came down to the final play Friday night at Baker Field.
Reid Millhollon caught a 16-yard touchdown pass from Trace Brightwell with 31 seconds left to give the Eagles’ the game-winning score. It was the seventh lead change of the night in a game that also was tied three times.
Brightwell finished the night with 264 yards and six touchdowns on 18-of-26 passing.
“I told everybody, ‘One more play. One more play. This is your last drive you’re going to play Allen. One more play, one more play,’ play after play, and we finally got to the last play,” Brightwell said. “We took care of business and that’s all I asked for from my guys was, ‘One more play,’ and they did it for me.”
St. Joseph almost needed one more play from its defense to seal the victory. Allen Academy had an untimed down with zeroes on the clock at the Eagle 30-yard line, but the Rams had a false start and the game ended without Allen Academy having a chance at a Hail Mary.
“It doesn’t come down to one play,” Allen Academy coach Adrian Adams said. “It’s the whole game. That is what it is. You learn from it, and you try not to make those mistakes again.”
St. Joseph coach Alec Castilleja said it was the Eagles’ first win over Allen Academy since they rejoined the 6-man ranks and was one the senior class will cherish forever.
“We came up short the last two years, so it was very heavy when we came out with a win,” said St. Joseph senior Twister Barrington, who accounted for three touchdowns. “We have a heavy-senior team and we didn’t want to come up short again.”
Allen Academy took the lead with 1:29 in the fourth quarter on a 26-yard touchdown catch by Aaron Boegner, which erased a 12-point deficit the Rams faced with 7:20 remaining.
St. Joseph put together a memorable final drive in response, going 60 yards in just five plays and 58 seconds to reclaim the lead for good.
“When a team’s down, they’re going to want to fight back. They’re going to want to cause problems,” Brightwell said of Allen Academy’s late comeback. “In past years, we’ve been kind of younger, didn’t know how to deal with it, but we’re a senior-heavy team. We knew how to handle it and we’ve done this before and we knew what to do in [those] situations.”
St. Joseph will seek to build off a Week 1 victory in its home opener against Bulverde Living Rock next Friday.
“They’re a state semifinals team from last year,” Castilleja said of Living Rock, “and then we’ll get ready for district after that.”
Meanwhile, Allen Academy eyes earning its first win as the Rams continue their nondistrict slate against Medina next Friday in Seguin.
“We clean it up and we try to get better,” Adams said. “Luckily we have another game before we get ready for district, so we’ll use that game and we’ve got a tough district, so that’ll get us ready.”
