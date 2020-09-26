St. Joseph football rallies to beat Allen Academy 48-44

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

St. Joseph’s football team squeezed out all it had to top crosstown rival Allen Academy 48-44 in a thriller that came down to the final play Friday night at Baker Field.

Reid Millhollon caught a 16-yard touchdown pass from Trace Brightwell with 31 seconds left to give the Eagles’ the game-winning score. It was the seventh lead change of the night in a game that also was tied three times.

Brightwell finished the night with 264 yards and six touchdowns on 18-of-26 passing.

“I told everybody, ‘One more play. One more play. This is your last drive you’re going to play Allen. One more play, one more play,’ play after play, and we finally got to the last play,” Brightwell said. “We took care of business and that’s all I asked for from my guys was, ‘One more play,’ and they did it for me.”

St. Joseph almost needed one more play from its defense to seal the victory. Allen Academy had an untimed down with zeroes on the clock at the Eagle 30-yard line, but the Rams had a false start and the game ended without Allen Academy having a chance at a Hail Mary.

“It doesn’t come down to one play,” Allen Academy coach Adrian Adams said. “It’s the whole game. That is what it is. You learn from it, and you try not to make those mistakes again.”