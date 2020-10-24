St. Joseph 65, Bellville Faith Academy 8

Trace Brightwell threw for 99 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 49 yards and another score to help the St. Joseph football team cruise past Bellville Faith Academy 65-8 on Friday in TAPPS District III-5 play.

St. Joseph’s Twister Bairrington ran for 94 yards and two TDs on just five carries and caught a 42-yard TD pass from Brightwell. Reid Millhollon had two catches for 37 yards and a TD. Gage Lipscomb caught a 20-yard TD pass, and Jake Drabek added a 4-yard TD run for the Eagles (4-0, 2-0).

On defense, Brightwell and Evan Lawrence each had an interception and a fumble recovery. Justin Kritynik also had three tackles and a fumble recovery. Rylee Hutka had four tackles, and Jake Grunkemeyer had three.

St. Joseph has a bye next week, while Bellville Faith (1-2, 0-2) will host Baytown Christian.