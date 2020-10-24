 Skip to main content
St. Joseph 65, Bellville Faith Academy 8
St. Joseph 65, Bellville Faith Academy 8

20201023 ST JOE V FAITH MM 01

St. Joseph’s Trace Brightwell, center, escapes the grasp of Bellville Faith Academy’s Nathan Figueroa, right, as Eagle teammate Justin Kristynik, second from left, blocks Bellville Faith’s Josh Poorman on Friday.

 Eagle photo by Michael Miller

Trace Brightwell threw for 99 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 49 yards and another score to help the St. Joseph football team cruise past Bellville Faith Academy 65-8 on Friday in TAPPS District III-5 play.

St. Joseph’s Twister Bairrington ran for 94 yards and two TDs on just five carries and caught a 42-yard TD pass from Brightwell. Reid Millhollon had two catches for 37 yards and a TD. Gage Lipscomb caught a 20-yard TD pass, and Jake Drabek added a 4-yard TD run for the Eagles (4-0, 2-0).

On defense, Brightwell and Evan Lawrence each had an interception and a fumble recovery. Justin Kritynik also had three tackles and a fumble recovery. Rylee Hutka had four tackles, and Jake Grunkemeyer had three.

St. Joseph has a bye next week, while Bellville Faith (1-2, 0-2) will host Baytown Christian.

